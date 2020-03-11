The Spanish Harlem Orchestra at The Ent Center show preview 

click to enlarge Friday, March 20, 7 p.m., 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20-$69.75, 255-3134, uccspresents.org

The Spanish Harlem Orchestra have never felt the need to modernize their traditional El Barrio-style Latin dance music. In fact, when it comes down to it, they don’t even need electricity. At any given moment, the band will feature at least a dozen musicians onstage, including a trio of male vocalists and a five-piece brass section, all propelled by the kind of Afro-Cuban rhythms that catapulted the Tito Puente Orchestra to international fame back in the 1950s.All of which is a bit surprising, given that bandleader/composer/pianist Oscar Hernández was previously best known for his role as the synthesizer player and arranger in Seis del Solar, the band that fueled the ’90s crossover success of Rubén Blades.But reinvention can work in both directions. Last year, the Spanish Harlem Orchestra brought home their third Grammy Award, once again making it clear that, two decades after introducing themselves as “Spanish Harlem’s answer to Cuba’s Buena VistaSocial Club,” they continue to live up to the claim.