April 15, 2020 Music » Album Reviews

The Weeknd and Nap Eyes with the new and noteworthy 

click to enlarge 100000x100000-999.jpg
The Weeknd, After Hours (Republic) – Canadian producer Abel Tesfaye, performing as The Weeknd, confused watchers on Saturday Night Live in early March with fake wounds and a broken nose to perform “Blinding Lights” and “Scared to Live” from this cryptic but stunning new album. There’s a horror-film theme hidden in the 14 tracks, but why delve into the puzzles when songs like “Hardest to Love” are simply among the best falsetto R&B hits ever produced?

click to enlarge a1512409580_10.jpg

Nap Eyes, Snapshot of a Beginner (Royal Mountain Records) – Once the listener gets past the vocal affectations of singer Nigel Chapman, who has a quirky delivery midway between The Notwist and Ought, his band Nap Eyes from Halifax, Nova Scotia, has a lot to say about overthinking and indecision. Even if the riffs don’t seem as forthright as 2018’s I’m Bad Now, songs like “Mark Zuckerberg” and “Mystery Calling” are the kind that grab your attention and won’t let go.

