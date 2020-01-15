Tips, tricks and resources to help you take action in 2020 

click to enlarge

These days, it’s easy to get caught up in all the things we’re fighting against: racism, sexism, anti-Semitism, homophobia, transphobia, war, climate change, misinformation … the list goes on longer than it should. But as we stare down the next 11 months, we need to focus on what we’re fighting for. We’ll be exhausted long before Election Day if we don’t.

In this issue, our 2020 Protest Kit, we’ve compiled some resources to help you get involved and stay involved, all the way up to — and beyond — the November election that likely will change our state and country for better or worse. We’ve taken the guesswork out of finding and contacting your elected representatives, compiled resources for young people who want to take a stand, profiled our local Womxn’s March and its organizers, offered some social media advice and even put together a helpful list of protest dos and don’ts, so you don’t have to second-guess your protest etiquette before you hit the streets.

And we’ve included a pullout poster for you (above), which reads: “I’m here for _______.” Fill in the blank however you’d like: my children, LGBTQ people, immigrants, people of color, women, the Jewish community, the differently abled, the unsheltered… That list goes on, too.

So, Colorado Springs, think about what you’re fighting for and tell the world. Stay strong. Stay active. Stay aware. We’re all in this together.



January action calendar:

If you just take a minute to look, you can find myriad organizations trying to make a difference right here in Colorado Springs. Throughout the year, groups like Pikes Peak Justice & Peace Commission, Citizens Project, Colorado Springs Feminists, the local chapter of the NAACP and more will host rallies, protests, workshops and other actions in response to national and local issues. We collected a few events coming up in January to help you start your 2020 with an eye toward changing our city, country and world for the better, but check our “take action” section in The Wire every week for more opportunities to stay involved throughout the year.

Jan. 18: Pre-Womxn’s March Sign-Making Party, 2-5 p.m., All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, 730 N. Tejon St.



Jan. 18: COS Labor Organizing 101, 2-5 p.m., Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave.



Jan. 20: MLK Day Community Rally and March, 10 a.m. to noon, CC’s Worner Campus Center, 902 N. Cascade Ave.



Jan. 21: Drake in 2020: A Climate of Change, 6-8 p.m., Ivywild School, 1604 S. Cascade Ave.



Jan. 22: Local Great Minds: City Center Series, CC’s Cornerstone Arts Center, 825 N. Cascade Ave.



Jan. 25: COS Womxn’s March, 2-5 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St.



Jan. 29: Energy Planning Workshop, 6-8 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive.



Jan. 31: 2020 State of the State Address with Gov. Jared Polis, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., DoubleTree Colorado Springs.