Tlacoyos and an Avocado Margarita at Charritos House 2 

292 Highway 105, Palmer Lake, 719-309-6159, charritoshouse.com

The original Charritos sits in Larkspur, 9 miles from this 6-month-old expansion. Here, a bunch of socially distanced outdoor seating has been added to the small indoor dining space. I’d heard buzz about Charritos’ avocado margarita, but I quickly surmise it’s hype after I try one, which holds the mouthfeel of a banana smoothie.



Despite Patrón Silver, Triple Sec and Grand Marnier mixed with the fruit, agave and lime, it’s faintly boozy at best. A medium size (I’m guessing 22-ounce, since our server doesn’t know or find out) costs $13.50. I’m only rung up for $7.50 (a small at happy hour I presume) for a medium coconut margarita (1800 Tequila silver, homemade coconut syrup and lime-lemonade juice) that’s normally listed for $17.



If you think it’s difficult to pick out the avo flavor from the first drink, try detecting any bit of coconut essence in the more cloying second, despite coconut meat chunks settled at the bottom, sunk in a simple syrup pool. A plate of Tlacoyos stuffs a couple thick, fried tortillas with refried beans and your choice of meat (I go pastor) then smothers it in tomatillo sauce garnished with queso fresco and crema.



The tortillas plump up to a fairly hard texture, requiring a knife, and the tomatillo sauce tastes so tart and acidic (not unpleasant; it’s good) that it overwhelms the chewy pork’s seasoning. Still, it’s a decent dish, pretty on the plate.