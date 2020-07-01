Search
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

July 01, 2020 Food & Drink » Dining Reviews

Twisted American doesn’t disappoint 

By

Tools

click to enlarge GRIFFIN SWARTZELL
  • Griffin Swartzell

Mobile business, facebook.com/twistedamericanfood

Most of what this truck offers falls under the umbrella of fusion cuisine, so the name makes perfect sense. “Familiar American staples with a twist” describes a lot of food in the Springs, but we find a few things that do stand out when we stop by at the Hump Day food truck rally. We hit their offered burgers and chicken sandwiches, each of which comes with fries.

The Freshly Feta chicken sandwich comes with roasted red pepper, feta, spinach, tomato, red onion and basil mayo. Texturally, there’s a lot of creaminess, and the 5-ounce chicken breast carries more roasty flavor than we expect, which goes well with the red pepper and onion, both of which stand strong in this sandwich. We also get a ⅓-pound Border Burger, which has two patties sandwiching whole green chiles, refried beans, mango habanero salsa, smashed avocado and “Baja sauce.”

The salsa and beans get lost flavor-wise, but the green chiles play a big flavor part, and there’s a nice Mexican/Southwestern spice profile in there overall. Those beans do give a nice, creamy texture, too. We’re not wowed by either, but neither are we disappointed.

More Dining Reviews »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Dining Reviews

Readers also liked…

More by Griffin Swartzell

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation