Two exhibits herald partial reopening of Kreuser Gallery 

click to enlarge Phil Lear

Familiar names and new collaborations will feature in two virtual shows opening Friday, June 5, at Kreuser Gallery.The first exhibition, titled, features a collaborative body of work created by well-known Colorado Springs painters Christian Medovich, Phil Lear, Dave Tweedy and Jess Preble. Described as a “zeitgeist of the Wild West,” the paintings range from portraits of fascinating historical figures to still-life to rugged landscapes. In a recent press release, curator Abigail Kreuser describes the installation as centering on “the beautiful and brute reality of survival in uncertain times and the characters forged thereby.”In Kreuser’s East Gallery, artists Jon Francis and Tylan Troyer will exhibit, a collection that highlights ignored spaces in our community. This engaging art will leave viewers wondering just how often they miss out on the hidden, exceptional beauty that makes up the world around them.In an artist statement about the show, Troyer writes, “My work is about capturing often overlooked and fleeting moments, thoughts and visions using the quality [of] purity and honesty of line; an attempt to capture the mysteries of the conscious and subconscious and [their] interaction with the environment; using color and form to create an emotional connection to the viewer. I am interested in what is just beneath the surface and much, much, deeper.”Francis, a Colorado Springs native, explains that he captures the urban landscapes of Colorado Springs to preserve the spaces that shaped his childhood. Having watched the city grow and evolve over the years, he has wrestled with the complicated feelings that are sparked by the city’s drastic changes.“The old, the rusted, the abandoned have a beauty all their own. Not only are these moments an important part of our community, but an important part of my memories,” says Francis. “My canvas is a place where these images are saved from being forgotten as forward movement scrapes them from our city.”Individuals can get a sneak peak ofon the gallery website. They can also set private appointments to tour the gallery in person. Kreuser notes that while it has been difficult navigating a partial reopening, everyone has maintained a positive attitude and continued to work hard to manage the current situation.“The community has shown such support for Virtual First Friday and that, too, is so heart-warming,” says Kreuser.