Two Swedes Summer Glögg a lovely, crisp treat 

As far as wine drinks go, it’s more typical to drink sangria in summer and mulled wine in winter. But Springs-based spirit blenders Two Swedes have bucked that tradition with a new, unique product: Summer Glögg.



It’s a blend of white wine sourced from Grand Junction with spices and cherries soaked in brandy from Peach Street Distillers in Palisade. We pick up a bottle from Cheers Liquor Mart for $15, though it’s available at many liquor stores in town and across the state, listed on the Two Swedes website. Color-wise, it’s a beautiful blush pink, with a dry, faintly spiced nose. Our first impression on sipping it at fridge temperature — per on-bottle recommendation — is “damn, that’s good.”



It’s sweet, but neither saccharine nor sticky and candy-like. Right off, we get ginger and stone fruit over white wine crispness. It works straight up, over ice and hit with a splash of seltzer. Were this a summer of brunches instead of quarantine, a bottle of glögg over ice would be dreamy.