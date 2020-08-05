Unsolicited foreign seeds show up in local mail 

On July 27, the Colorado Department of Agriculture issued a news release asking the public for reports of unsolicited seeds received via mail. According to the release, the department “has received numerous reports from across the state of people receiving unsolicited packages of seeds in the mail that appear to have originated from China and other countries and labeled as containing jewelry or other items. Unsolicited seeds could be invasive, introduce diseases to local plants, or be harmful to livestock.”



These seeds are a national phenomenon, with agriculture departments in all 50 states issuing similar warnings. There are reports of residents receiving seed all across the United States, and in nations around the globe, including Canada, the United Kingdom and New Zealand.

According to the Colorado Department of Agriculture, the federal government is getting involved in the matter: “USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is working closely with the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection and State departments of agriculture to prevent the unlawful entry of prohibited seeds and protect U.S. agriculture from invasive pests and noxious weeds.”

The Indy found a number of seed recipients in the membership of a local gardening group. Glenda Kooker received her seeds back in June, after placing a legitimate order on Amazon. “I received them around June 11-12,” Kooker says. “I did order lupine flower seeds from Amazon in April. I received one order but did not receive the second order so I assumed this was it. However, they were not lupine seeds and I noticed it did not come from Amazon but China. Also noticed it said earrings on the package. After looking at my orders the second order still [shows] ‘pending out of stock.’”

Not all of the packages are from China, however. Becky Morales ordered seeds from the website Wish.com, “I received them,” she says, “and then received some without names.” The seeds came in the mail in early July, and Morales notes that “some of them do not have names so it got me worried about planting them. The package says ‘kitchenware’ on it.” The packages list Uzbekistan as the country of origin.

Gina Christie also ordered seeds from Amazon and then received a strange package of her own. “The outside of the package stated it was an electronic piece,” she says. When she opened the package she found “a small phone stand,” which she assumes was included to make the package feel like the electroinic device it said it contained. The seeds were inside two unlabeled plastic bags, and Christie says, “It was hard to know what seeds they were because they weren’t marked.”

The types of seeds vary, some appear to be simply domestic vegetable seeds, while some have been identified as morning glory, a mild hallucinogen.

The sudden arrival of unsolicited foreign seeds in the middle of a pandemic and a sustained period of civil unrest is enough to unsettle people. “I don’t think I will be planting any of this,” says Morales, “especially with all this going on.”

click to enlarge Martin Fowler / Shutterstock.com

Seeds sent to U.S. households are likely part of a scam, some say.

While many are speculating about an inscrutable, mysterious conspiracy theory, the seeds seem to simply be part of a scam, like most inscrutable, mysterious conspiracy theories.

In 2017, Forbes contributor Wade

Shepard reported on the strange case of Heaven McGeehan, who was being inundated with hair ties from China. McGeehan received dozens of unsolicited, individually packaged hair ties in the mail. It was part of a strange form of e-commerce fraud called “brushing,” in which a company places fake orders, ships a random item to a random person, and leaves themselves a five-star review on the website the person ordered from — usually a clearing-house-type site like Amazon, eBay or Wish — which boosts their position in search results. This convoluted method of gaming the algorithm is possible, in part, due to the fact that the U.S. Postal Service offers subsidized shipping to countries like China.

With the restrictions imposed by COVID-19, many people have purchased items they would normally get from a physical store from online outlets and sellers instead, who can then use the names and addresses of customers for “brushing” scams.

On July 28, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the seeds, stating, “At this time, we don’t have any evidence indicating this is something other than a ‘brushing scam.’”

Hair ties or phone accessories are one thing, but seeds are a clear violation of customs laws. While the phenomenon of strange seeds from foreign countries may not be an attempt to destabilize the food chain through the clandestine introduction of invasive GMOs, the Colorado Department of Agriculture is asking that anyone who receives these seeds contact the department’s Plant Industry Division at cda_nursery@state.co.us or 303-548-5333.