Venture Surplus helps community as it grows 





And while many businesses have been forced to implement sweeping layoffs, Radspinner has created three additional part-time positions to help get employees through the financial uncertainties of the pandemic while increasing his business’ capabilities as demand ramps up.



“I’m worried about a lot of people out there that just lost [their jobs],” Radspinner says. “When all that started happening … we started talking about trying to bring people to do some work so they at least have a little bit of money coming in.”



With a small operation and limited resources, Radspinner says there’s not a lot of work to go around, but his immediate goal for his part-time workers is to provide enough employment to “at least cover their bills” during the pandemic.



“I’m still trying to figure out the best way to actually help in the long run, rather than just giving people money to pay the bills and stay open. I want to do more than that,” Radspinner says. “I want people to reach out to us if they need help.”



In 2016, Radspinner founded Venture Surplus — an online Army surplus retailer that sells everything from military gear to medical supplies. Radspinner says, over the past couple months, his small business has not only survived the challenges of COVID-19, but has actually thrived as people seek to obtain supplies and even Personal Protective Equipment while still adhering to social distancing guidelines and stay-at-home orders.“It really took off,” Radspinner says. “People couldn’t go to the store anymore so they needed to buy stuff online and we were all set up for that. So last month was our busiest month ever.”Since Venture Surplus appears to be on strong footing for the foreseeable future, Radspinner is seeking to help those who’ve lost income and may be struggling to make ends meet.The company recently began manufacturing and selling its own cloth face masks to help people comply with the state’s advisory regarding mask use when going out in public. Radspinner says he is trying to use the sudden demand for masks as an opportunity to provide additional employment.“It was actually my product manager’s idea to start making the face masks. He’s a veteran who just got out [of the service] about a year and a half ago … and his wife is stuck at home right now and she’s also a veteran,” Radspinner says. “So we got her to start making masks and … they came out really well. We made about 40 of them to see how they would do and they were gone in half an hour.”Radspinner said Venture Surplus is looking to expand its mask production and wants to find people “stuck at home that know how to sew that might be interested in making some extra money.”Radspinner says he’s also been placing larger-than-average orders with some of