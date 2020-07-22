Who’s spreading COVID misinformation? 

QAnon adherents believe certain events are part of a secret war between the deep state and forces led by Donald Trump. They are people who believe COVID-19 is either created by Bill Gates or Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as a hoax or as a weapon by the deep state against Trump and his allies. It combines many conspiracy theories, and finds support among both right-wing extremists and public supporters of Trump.

Anti-vaxxers believe vaccinations are evil and dangerous, and even part of a plot to control them through planting things in their minds, according to Alan Duke, the co-founder and editor-in-chief of fact-checking organization Lead Stories. They’re skeptical of the pharmaceutical industry and its protection by the U.S. government, Duke says.

“Militias” include white supremacists and more specific groups such as the Boogaloo Bois, who are united by the desire for an “armed insurrection against the government, with especially intense animus reserved for members of law enforcement,” according to The Southern Poverty Law Center. This also includes the Three Percenters who have been labeled anti-government extremists by the Anti-Defamation League.