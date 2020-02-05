Wolf Parade and Robert Vincent with the new and noteworthy 

click to enlarge

(Sub Pop) – The exuberant Montreal rockers burst onto the scene in 2005 with a synth-drenched power pop sound suggestive of early ’90s Oasis or Squeeze. Given the band’s breakups and personnel changes, there was no reason to believe they’d be around 15 years later for a fifth album, but Thin Mind is the best yet, with powerful 2020 sendups like “Forest Green” and the necessary emotional salve “As Kind as You Can.”(Thirty Tigers) – This rich-timbred Liverpool bard takes occasional grief for diving into Americana and country as a Brit. Doubters should check out this work to be released on Valentine’s Day — songs like “This Town” or “The End of the War” make the case that Vincent can conjure a wise and world-weary tune that is better than three-quarters of his U.S. counterparts.