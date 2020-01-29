Search
January 29, 2020 Music » Concerts

Wolf Parade at The Gothic Theatre show preview 

click to enlarge With Land of Talk, Saturday, Feb. 8, 9 p.m., 3263 S. Broadway, Englewood, $30/adv, $35/door, ages 16+, 303-788-0984, gothictheatre.com - PAMELA EVELYN AND JOSEPH YARMUSH
  • Pamela Evelyn and Joseph Yarmush
  • With Land of Talk, Saturday, Feb. 8, 9 p.m., 3263 S. Broadway, Englewood, $30/adv, $35/door, ages 16+, 303-788-0984, gothictheatre.com

If anyone needed to justify Wolf Parade’s existence in the year 2020, they could just point to the Montreal band’s new single, which opens with the lines “Julia, take your man home / He’s just sitting at the bar / Carving shapes that look like dicks into the wood,” and closes with “To say that he loves you would be unfair towards you / And to say that he needs you would be unfair towards you, too.”

Of course, there’s never been a need, musically or lyrically, to justify the existence of a band whose elegant art-punk, in its best moments, captures the magic of Television and Berlin-period Bowie. On the current tour, expect to hear songs from their newly released Thin Mind, along with “Shine a Light,” “Fine Young Cannibals,” “This Heart’s on Fire” and other favorites from the band’s five-album catalog.

