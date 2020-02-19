Wooglin’s relocates north while the Colorado College arena’s built 

click to enlarge Matthew Schniper

Wooglin’s Deli & Café, 4750 Barnes Road, 578-9443, wooglinsdeli.com

By now you’ve noticed that student-supported Wooglin’s no longer exists downtown, the building having been razed to make way for Colorado College’s upcoming arena.



The plan is to return with a Wooglin’s inside the arena, we’re told, but keep this Barnes Road location going too, effectively making it an expansion to the north. It opened before the new year, and employees tell me the neighborhood’s thus far embracing it; some new customers never even knew of the decades-old downtown store, they say.



The staff’s the same and so’s the menu, except for a few tiny tweaks, one being a newly added Thai chicken wrap for $9, which includes a choice of side; I go house potato salad, fresh with celery bits and herb flecks.



I sip some fine Barista Espresso coffee on drip and crunch into the cold wrap, cabbage adding the fresh snap along with some snow pea and onion segments. Chicken bits soak up tomato moisture and a mild sweet chile sauce (I’m guessing Mae Ploy) and the whole thing rates café serviceable.



Still, I’m glad Wooglin’s didn’t disappear altogether ’cuz of CC’s land march.