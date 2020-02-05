Zach Deputy at Lulu’s Downstairs show preview 

click to enlarge Joaquin Anico

Friday, Feb. 7, 8 p.m., $15, all ages, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, lulusdownstairs.com

Zach Deputy isn’t shy when it comes to sharing his musical talents. Currently, he has more than a hundred live shows available for download on his Bandcamp site, catering to the kind of collector’s enthusiasm normally reserved for the likes of Phish and the Grateful Dead.An undeniably gifted singer-songwriter, Deputy was raised by his grandmother in a South Carolina trailer park, where he grew up listening to her collection of calypso and soca records, and getting together with his friends to practice beatboxing and freestyling. So it’s only natural that those breezy Caribbean and hip-hop influences would find their way into the sublimely engaging sound he creates onstage with his solid-body acoustic guitar, live-looping station, drum machine and effects pedals.Try closing your eyes as his guitar recreates the sound of a steel-drum band, and you can almost imagine yourself listening to the Mighty Sparrow as a tropical breeze chases away all traces of the mid-winter blues.