January 22, 2020 Music » Concerts

Zion I at the Black Sheep show preview 

click to enlarge With Bullhead*ded and Earsiq Radke, Friday, Jan. 24, 7 p.m., 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15, all ages, 227-7625, blacksheeprocks.com
Although it’s been half a decade since deejay/producer Amp Live left Zion I — a hip-hop outfit that built its reputation over the course of 10 albums as well as another 10 mixtapes — rapper Steve Gaines, aka Baba Zumbi, has carried on the name and legacy as a solo artist.

Noteworthy subsequent releases included The Tonite Show with Zion I, which found British EDM artist DJ Fresh stepping into the production role. As always, the Oakland-based rapper continues to draw upon elements of reggae, as well as a political consciousness he credits to being part of a community that’s stood up to racial and economic injustice ever since its Black Panther days.

