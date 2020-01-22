Zion I at the Black Sheep show preview 

click to enlarge With Bullhead*ded and Earsiq Radke, Friday, Jan. 24, 7 p.m., 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15, all ages, 227-7625, blacksheeprocks.com

Although it’s been half a decade since deejay/producer Amp Live left Zion I — a hip-hop outfit that built its reputation over the course of 10 albums as well as another 10 mixtapes — rapper Steve Gaines, aka Baba Zumbi, has carried on the name and legacy as a solo artist.Noteworthy subsequent releases included, which found British EDM artist DJ Fresh stepping into the production role. As always, the Oakland-based rapper continues to draw upon elements of reggae, as well as a political consciousness he credits to being part of a community that’s stood up to racial and economic injustice ever since its Black Panther days.