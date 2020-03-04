ZZ Ward at the Fox Theatre and the Gothic Theatre show previews 

click to enlarge Fox Theatre: With Patrick Droney, Thursday, March 5, 8 p.m., 1135 13th St., Boulder, $25.75 and up, all ages, 303-447-0095, foxtheatre.com; AND Gothic Theatre: With Patrick Droney, Saturday, March 7, 9 p.m., 3263 S. Broadway, Englewood, $25/adv, $30/door, 16+, 303-789-9206, gothictheatre.com

Growing up in a family of musicians can make you a little bit, well, different. Take ZZ Ward, who was all of 11 years old when she made her onstage debut, singing Albert King’s tormented “As the Years Go Passing By” with her dad’s band. Small wonder that Ward would go on to write songs like “Put the Gun Down,” “Move Like U Stole It,” and the title track to her 2012 debut albumWith a style that’s equal parts Bonnie Raitt strut and Amy Winehouse swagger, the 33-year-old musician’s combination of blues, rock and R&B influences has earned comparisons to Gary Clark Jr. and Fantastic Negrito, both of whom she’s recorded with. It took Ward five years to release her second album, which reached No. 1 on theBlues Chart and further demonstrated her considerable talents as a singer, songwriter and guitarist. In the three years since, she’s made it clear that she’s continuing to operate on her own timetable.“I write songs to help get me through stuff in my life, or help get things off my chest,” she told an interviewer last month. “I don’t really write fluff albums, where there’s one song that’s really strong and then there’s just a bunch of shit on it.” So for now, Ward’s fans will have to be content with live shows, plus the occasional single, and trust that it’ll all be worth the wait.