The calendar may say that October is nearly over, but ArtsOctober activities continue to shine strong through Halloween.
Arts Month, which launched Oct. 1, includes a new feature called “Artist-a-Day!” featuring a different artist, performer or creative from our community. In addition to photos and brief bios on ArtsOctober.com, the profiles link to the artists’ personal websites and social media pages, and feature more in-depth profiles written by the Cultural Office, Humanitou and My Black Colorado. In addition, many of these amazing artists will be showcasing specially created digital content on PeakRadar.com’s Facebook and Instagram pages throughout the month of October! Click here to explore these amazing talents!
Meanwhile, here are some Arts Month activities to enjoy the final week of October.
Stroll by the UCCS downtown campus at 102 S. Tejon Street to experience “From The Stage To The Streets: TheaterWorks Costume Display,” featuring four TheatreWorks stage costumes.
While downtown, rent a PikeRide bike for free using the coupon code ARtMONTH20 and explore the newest additions to the Art on the Streets public art program from a bicycle! The Ride Spot app provides turn-by-turn directions both with audio and visual cues. Within the route, there are custom cues that tell you when to look right/left or to dismount your bike to view each specific art piece.
Looking to get out of town for some family-friendly fun? In celebration of Arts Month 2020, the neighboring cities of Cripple Creek and Victor will be hosting a variety of special activities and events throughout the month of October:
⦁ The Cripple Creek Heritage Center will have a craft table set up daily. Just ask at the front desk for the craft you want to create, and you will be given a baggie of supplies to complete one project that you can keep! All supplies are bagged up for COVID safety. Open seven days a week 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 9283 S. Highway 67, Cripple Creek.
⦁ The Isis Theater in Victor will have easel painting, puppet making, tours of the theater, putt-putt golf (free, donations accepted), and one puppet show each day at 1 p.m. Stop by and be greeted by Hannah the talking bird! Open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.109 S. Third Street, Victor.
Experience Halloween 2020 with an arts focus! On Saturday, Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to noon, Planet Walk will be hosting a self-guided walk along the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail starting at America the Beautiful Park. In honor of Halloween, everyone is invited to come out (costumed or not) and walk the trail, experiencing the temporary planet markers that represent our amazing solar system — starting with the marker for the Sun, which is located in America the Beautiful Park. Musicians will stroll the trail playing space-inspired musical selections, and winning art entries will be displayed at Mars (and on the Planet Walk website throughout the coming year) for all to appreciate our community creativity inspired by Space.
Also on Halloween, the Colorado Springs Dance Theater and the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum are hosting a family-friendly public hip-hop class with the incredible Ron Jules. Come dressed in costume and ready to learn the dance moves from the iconic classic "Thriller" by Michael Jackson! The free dance lesson will take place on Saturday, Oct. 31, 1-3 p.m. on the South lawn of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum in downtown Colorado Springs. A special thanks to Antonia Freehling, the owner of Revolution Dance Academy, for bringing a whole company of young dance students who are going to perform a flash-mob of "Thriller" at the end of the event (around 2:45 p.m.). Don’t miss this free, fun-filled afternoon of giveaways, treats and beats for the whole family. Advance registration is requested by clicking the button below. For questions about the class, please email info@csdance.org.
For more ideas on how to have at least one new cultural experience with family or friends this October, visit ArtsOctober.com.