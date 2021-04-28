This time of year just makes me want to squeal with delight! The anticipation of warm days, afternoon rain showers, and the many farmers markets that will soon be up and running throughout the city.
My adoration for these weekly opportunities to stroll through food stalls and tents isn’t just about the produce. I’m obsessed with other foodie gems. See, growing up in the Midwest and then living on the East Coast, I came from fertile land where the growing season is early and long. Colorado? Well… let’s just say growing season is a little different around here. But once I reframed what I expected from a market my outlook changed, too.
I vividly remember catching the whiff of something so incredibly delightful the first time I walked through the Old Colorado City market and I wandered around until I found the fresh green chiles roasting. I’m overwhelmed by the choices found at tables overflowing with aquaponic and greenhouse microgreens and mushrooms. I stuff my eco-tote bag with cottage-made goodies like tamales, empanadas, sauces, jams, fresh bread and more. And, of course, as the summer days grow longer the fresh produce becomes more plentiful.
But best of all? Meeting and greeting the very makers and creators of the abundant fresh food. It’s easily as intoxicating as the colors, tastes, and smells in the air. They’re so passionate about their products — and their enthusiasm carries over into my kitchen.
Strolling from tents to tables, inhaling the aroma of fresh produce and sampling the variety of fun foodie finds bottled up by local makers using local produce, just might inspire some new ways to take the market to your table. And if you’re looking for a little inspiration, how about trying a couple of these recipes, some featuring local produce and others featuring creations made by locals.
JL Fields is the author of eight books, including six cookbooks all about plants (many that you’ll find locally at the markets this summer), and a vegan culinary instructor (jlgoesvegan.com).