The premise at Bobby’s World — an unmissable bright orange food truck whose banner wrap features a caricature of owner Bobby Morris that could be mistaken for filmmaker Kevin Smith — is pretty simple. Everything’s built around America’s favorite Korean item: bulgogi. And there’s only a tight five-item menu, with variety coming only in the option of beef, chicken or pork (or Impossible Beef for vegans). Easy enough.
For anyone still unfamiliar with bulgogi, typically it’s barbecued rib-eye (though many other cuts are commonly used) that’s been marinated in a sweetened soy sauce spiked with sesame, sometimes ginger, garlic, gochujang (red chile paste) and/or rice wine, and traditionally made with grated pear for tenderizing effect. Other meats can sub in, as they do here, but whatever’s done, the final product should be notably softer, their proteins broken down, with at least a lightly sweet finish that balances out the expected spicier elements of Korean fare, even if that be just a side of kimchi.
To his credit, Morris handles the meats here well, and at any moment that we try them alone or predominantly in a bite, we’re happy with the tanginess, saltiness and texture. But what we struggle with from there onward are the fusion pairings. Our ultimate question will be whether bulgogi should ever be paired with cheese.
Cheese hasn’t been a staple Korean ingredient, and only in recent years seems to be gaining traction in modern fusions. I can’t recall seeing any cheese on menus when I visited Seoul and can’t think of any example where it appears with seafood (for good reason). Anyhoo, at Bobby’s the first case made for cheese happens with the bulgogi fries, which are thick waffle-cut starch pads sans much fryer crispness, topped with chewy chicken bits (our choice), melted cheddar and Fiesta cheeses, sour cream and scallion garnish. Of everything we sample, the cheese probably works least-bad with the chicken; it’s just we don’t enjoy the meal as a whole as it’s rather mushy and meh.
Moving to bulgogi tacos, we choose pork and receive what would better be called quesadillas considering the bulgogi comes atop dual-layer corn tortillas melted together with mozzarella and garnished with shredded Fiesta cheese, onion and cilantro. It feels like an item created while high, or at least with stoners in mind, as some type of fat-forward bomb of richness meant for late night. We can’t get past a disconnect in the bulgogi-cilantro combo and heavy cheese flavors atop that sweet-laced pork though; we can’t connect any bites that make for proof-of-concept. We scratch our heads, thinking about what makes PigLatin’s kimchi quesadilla work locally, as it pairs Korean pork and cheese, and we decide it must be that it also adds mushrooms for umami and Sriracha mayo and the kimchi for spicy acidic offset that somehow plays a marrying role. Bites at Bobby’s with provided salsa do improve a bit with the acid assist.
On to the Mediterranean with the clever-in-concept bulgogi gyro, which subs out the lamb or other meat with beef bulgogi, topping it in the classic shredded lettuce, tomato, tzatziki and feta in a thick warmed pita shell. I want to like it, but this time we can’t get past the clash between salty feta funk and bulgogi sweet-tang. Much as my mouth tries, I just can’t get them to fold in and be mutually compliant. I’m also missing the char taste I would want in gyro meat and there’s not enough tzatziki to be very noticeable to discern whether the yogurt and herbs would help smooth things out. We’re thinking too much and trying to make something work instead of really enjoying food.
Yaki mandu (fried dumplings) are oil-logged and green onion-dominant in flavor, offering no satisfying taste shifter. But bites of a good, spicy kimchi (I’m told made in-house) do wash the palate well with the tongue-tingle that fermentation gifts the Napa cabbage. And finishing on a high note, our bowl of bibimbap — on the menu with Impossible Beef, though I do order regular accidentally as it was loud over the generator noise — totally works because it’s traditional and not cheese-spun. It’s the lightest, healthiest item on the menu because it’s the simple joy of sesame oil-coated, grated veggies over rice set with steamed spinach, bean sprouts, a fried egg and piquant gochujang sauce drizzle. No fusion confusion. It does rate a little pricey at $17 (the gyros are $11, the tacos $3 or $4 each and the fries $14 to $15) but these days we must continue to acknowledge food costs have gone up and menu prices must too.
Here, I have to address several hiccups in the overall experience of engaging with the 4-month-old truck. In no particular order: Even though there were only a few folks in front of us, our food took 40 minutes to get into my hands; far too long for a mobile, and really any, setting. (A 20-minute ticket time is sweat on any expeditor’s brow in a competent restaurant; 40 minutes is comped drinks and dessert and profuse apologies.) When the food finally was ready, they had no bags to place the to-go boxes in, so I brought them one of my grocery totes from my car to fill: Too bad the soupy kimchi was placed in a small foam box and not a proper plastic tub, so it leaked potent red juice everywhere. And yes, it happens, but we pull a not-small hair out of the tacos’ melted cheese, adding to the list. Lastly: Around 4:30 p.m. we drove across town to a brewery where the truck’s Facebook noted them as being from noon to 7 p.m. that day. They weren’t there, so we messaged them to find out they were actually at a whole other spot 15 minutes away. They apologized, but it mystified me they hadn’t bothered to update their social pages all day.
It was all just too many strikes for one outing. Had the food wowed us we might have felt more forgiving. Instead, we witnessed a condensed culinary version of death by a thousand cuts, only it appeared more like kitchen suicide by a half-dozen mistakes. If bulgogi and cheese are ever destined to become besties, I’m not sure this is the place that’s gonna prove it to me.