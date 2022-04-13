It’s that time of year again. The time when all the potheads in your life are cutting loose and celebrating the highest of stoney days, April 20. But I didn’t want to exclude anyone from the fun, so I’ve crafted a short list of ways that non-smokers can support their more cannabis-centered friends without having to risk a failed drug test themselves — a quick toke of tips that will elevate your 4/20’s potential and make the mood more Mary and merry, while keeping a bit of distance from the buds. It’s for those who don’t partake, but still like to be part of the party, or at least, party-adjacent.

The Sweet Treat Pothead Porch Swing: One easy entry point into the pothead holiday is to simply leave a bowl of candy out on your porch for 4/20! That way, any of the aimless, wandering stoners who know your address and whose muscle-memory-motivated meandering brings them by your door will get the message that you care, in your introverted way. A thoughtful treat that says “I can dig it, but please do not disturb.” Be aware that if you do this there’s always a risk of a cluster of potheads forming (“cluster” being the term for four or more heads in one place), should their wandering have them arriving at your porch at roughly the same time. This cluster then has the potential to grow into a “collective” of stoners (20 being the minimum cutoff for the classification) should more potheads meander by and feel their own spiking sense of FOMO calling... or simply be lured by the cloud accumulating overhead.

The Best Buds Baked Goods Binge Grind: If hanging in the cloud is not for you, perhaps causing an unwanted contact high, but you still want to spend time with your bud’d besties on this special day? Lean into binge grind and suggest a day of edibles and other baked treats for your stoney celebrators. Then you can all kick back and watch episodes from your favorite series or a few cinematic sagas tuned to a day of 4/20 viewing (maybe Dazed and Confused or Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle). Caveat: A gas mask may still be necessary to finish this binge session. After a given amount time, with regression to the mean being the norm, a smoker’s gonna smoke.

The Neighborly Overnight Nug Door Drop: Nothing says “my non-smoking neighbor really supports and gets my vibe” like leaving a couple nugs of fire flower on the doorstep of potheads on your friends list. So they can wake-and-bake, and you helped. That special gift goes a long way to setting their special day up the right way, and bonus points, you get to take a trip to a recreational dispensary (for maybe the first time) and get to experience what that whole weedy wonderland is like. As Sebastian the budtender scientifically breaks down the terpene profiles and THC content of Indicas and Sativas, with names you think he might be making up, laying out the flowers’ full effects and flavors like a sinsemilla sommelier, you might feel like Alice after tumbling down the rabbit hole, but your friends are worth the journey.

The Dank Dabs and Drinks Dance Party: Roar like it’s the ’20s, because, well, it is again. So gather for a night of dabs for the dank imbibers and bountiful bar drinks for the non-Jane draggers in your celebration squad, and let the music move you all through the night. This entry on the list calls for you to put on your dancing shoes, wrangle your rigs, tend to your bar, dial up your DJ, and assemble your crew! Compromises on musical stylings and samplings for the evening’s revels may be necessary, but any vibe-versed DJ will know how to play to such a mixed pool of partiers, especially in Colorado.

The Four 20s Honorarium: Of course, you can always take the “go big or go home” route and give the kindest of gifts — four $20 bills to the pothead you’re closest to in life. The first known honorarium was gifted in 1977 when James S. Hartley-Asmoquer gave $80 to his dear friend Puffer Tokendaly to honor Earth Day, owing to his pothead friend’s propensity for hugging trees, and James’ tendency to be two days early for Earth Day, given it’s relative newness at the time. Not only does this selfless act bless your herbally inclined friends, but it brings you some sweet, green-day karmic kickback from the universe.

Acceptance and Good Vibes: These are the most basic of things every pothead can use more of on this dankest of days. If you have friends who are celebrating 4/20, offer them kindness and acceptance and the best of good vibes in all of their cannabis-favoring activities.