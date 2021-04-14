It’s that time of year again! When all the heads come together and celebrate that finest of flora, that uber herb, cannabis — that’s right, it’s 4/20! And in case this is your first time to the party, or you’ve over-partaken in the doomsday cloud that was 2020 — triggering that reefer madness stereotype of marijuana-consumption-induced memory loss that made you forget how to get down with the ganjic festivities — we’ve prepared a refresher guide of sorts for you. A how-to for high-timin’ it!
THE SINSEMILLA SUPPLY LIST
To get started, you need some basic celebratory supplies to ensure that all floral festivities go off without a hitch. This list is by no means comprehensive, and can be added to or subtracted from based on the amount of time you have to dedicate to the day and all its doobage.
First up on the supply list is a no-brainer, and that’s the ganj, the herbage, bud, weed, Mary Jane, reefer, tea, muggles, barney... you know, the thing that brings us all together today, cannabis. Now depending on your partaking preference, this can come in multiple forms. Be it flower, concentrates, edibles, a blend of all three or somewhere beyond, pick your poison and stock up on the wares.
Then you need the corresponding paraphernalia to imbibe the chosen vehicle for your vice — be it papers, or pipes, blunts, grinders, dab rigs, chillums, pokers, bongs, hookahs, teeth, etc. And, for all intents and purposes, that’s all you really need to start the celebration. Naturally, you can expand the list however you see fit, and that fits within your means. Some recommended additions would be munchies of various sorts, (vaccinated or bubble) friends who are also tokers, and multiple forms of entertainment (see Pothead Playlists, right).
THE RITUALS OF REEFER
1) The heads’ day begins with an early morning offering, commonly referred to as the wake-n-bake. A typical part of a pothead’s daily routine, the 4/20 W-n-B carries more significance than it does on other days of the year.
2) Given that Earth Day is a close calendar cousin of this special holiday, and there tends to be a certain amount of communal crossover between the hippies and heads, there should always be a dedicated effort to honor this connection and hold one of the day’s sessions safely surrounded by nature.
3) Circles, owing to their structural similarities to the final numerical character of this storied sequence, hold a special place in the hearts and minds of the pothead. And so a traditional arrangement of smokers in this familiar shape is expected on this high holy day.
THE CANNABIS COMMUNION
This collective high is the most revered and ritually observed canna-culture custom, especially on this day. Smoking at 20 past the hour of 4, be it a.m. or p.m., is an absolute must. When the clock strikes 4:19, every head is obliged to take a minute and prepare a puff of their most potent ganj, in honor of the leaf we all love so much. And then when the minute turns, the weed doth burn!
MUSICAL MUSTS
- Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, “Budsmokers Only”
- Mark Mothersbaugh, “Quit Playing Games with God!”
- Tom Petty, “You Don’t Know How It Feels”
- The Tayes, “Smoke Two Joints”
- Bob Dylan, “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35”
- Placebo, “Pure Morning”
- John Prine, “Illegal Smile”
- Cypress Hill, “Hits From the Bong”
- Ängie, “Smoke Weed Eat Pussy”
- Cab Calloway, “The Reefer Man”
- Simon & Garfunkel, “A Simple Desultory Philippic”
- Bob Rivers, “What If God Smoked Cannabis”
- Adam Sandler, “Mr. Bake-O”
- Willie Nelson & Merle Haggard, “It’s All Going to Pot”
- Afroman, “Because I Got High”
- The Mighty Diamonds, “Pass the Kouchie”
- Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, “Buddah Lovaz”
- Peter Tosh, “Legalize It”
- Luniz, “I Got 5 on It”
- Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, “Mary Jane’s Last Dance”
HOLLYWOOD HIGH TIMES
- Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
- Friday
- Smiley Face
- Dazed & Confused
- How High
- Half Baked
- Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
- Pineapple Express
- Wonder Boys
- Saving Grace
- Next Friday
- Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical
- Idle Hands
- Homegrown
- American Ultra
- Outside Providence
- Grass
- Club Paradise
- Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
- The Big Lebowski