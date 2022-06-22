After a couple of particularly trying weeks, I was looking for a way to lift my spirits, so I thought I’d check out a new dispensary. When I’m visiting a place for the first time, it always feels like an opportunity for adventure. So in this quest, I set forth to explore Elevations on the north end of the Springs and elevate my mood. Having glanced online through some of the flower they had to offer, I was already eyeing a couple of tantalizing and tempting strains. But the one that looked to be the creamiest of the crop, the choicest cut of cannabis they carried, was Oreoz. And not just because the namesake gives me all the cookie feels, though that might have been part of it.
Oreoz is a hybrid of Cookies & Cream and Secret Weapon. This latter strain was a mystery to me, so I did a little digging just to get to know the Oreoz a little better. That parent strain hails from Cheese Quake and White Widow genetics. Nodding to the cookie treat that it borrows its name from, Oreoz is double-stuffed, with those intoxicating white crystals and extremely frosted nugs. Beyond that coverage, and to complement it, Oreoz has deep purples dominating the flower, and only slight hints of light green breaking through the haze of trichomes here and there.
This batch of Oreoz from the Elevations’ crew is testing out about 18 percent THC, and is stacked with some thick flowery buds. Talk about curb appeal, this crop was a masterclass in potent presentation. Dreamy Herbs 101.
I brought along a track from the Bay Boy release by Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal, “Babysittin’,” to travel alongside me, the funky phat beats vibing along with the skunky sweet aroma the flower released. The bouquet is softer and not overly pungent, but still it’s unmistakably cannabis-tic in nature. To paraphrase Casal and Diggs, it was time to “pick up the bowl and let me see you hit it. Hit it a little while I kick it for a minute, come on!”
Oreoz lands a heavy, gassy punch on the tastebuds right from the jump, with the slightest lemon-rind bitterness biting off the edges. It takes on a more herbaceous flavor like a very mild cilantro hint as the bowl burns deeper into the nugs. The Cookie side of the strain is certainly present and plays in different ways through the nugs, but it keeps it subtle.
A blissy little bubble of relaxation and procrastination pours over you as the herb starts to take hold. Oreoz brings a balanced and peaceful hybrid high to the table. The buds burn a little quicker than expected given the density of the flower, but it doesn’t take long for the high to kick in and get you to that happy headspace.
It’s a munchie mother smucker, so be ready to raid the kitchen and cabinets once you reach the clouds. With enough willpower, one could likely resist this cannabis’ culinary pull and bask in the bliss that it brings out for a bit longer than those who cave and go for the grubbage.
It’s a potent and pleasant bit of puffery for sure, and may be just the chill your summer needs already. So I would advise getting some Oreoz in your bowl before the heat proves overwhelming. “Quit babysittin’, let me see you hit it. So what you waiting for? Hit it for a minute, come on!”