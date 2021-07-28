As I looked through a list of potential dispensaries to hit up, I decided to put the choice in the hands of the universe. So off I went in search of signs to direct me to a potential spot. Given that I set out to cop the crop on Wednesday, the third day of the work week, I felt like having Third Day Apothecary on my list was sign enough to get me in the car and on my way to some fresh new flower.
I glanced at their online menu and already had a couple strains on my mind when I arrived. The shop sits among eateries and more at the corner of Flintridge Drive and Academy Boulevard, tucked back among a maze of stops. It was a smaller spot, but it didn’t feel too confined.
The budtenders were attentive, friendly and even talkative. The shop offers newbies a two-visit member price buffer, with a range of weekly deals, to provide new patients a taste of what they have to offer before making any sort of commitments at a specific price point. The two strains I already had in my crosshairs seemed to be some of the most potent buds on their shelves — I took that as more guidance from the universe that we were on the same wavelength. When I saw the Orangeade in person, well it was nearly love at first sight. Those frosty buds (at 25 percent THC) were calling my name, so I asked the tender for an eighth of the Orange to go.
Orangeade is a hybrid derived from crossing Tangie with Purple Punch. The buds are on the denser side, kiefy and covered in shiny trichomes, the plethora of tantalizing red hairs giving the nugs a magnificent mane that foreshadowed the flower’s potent punch. One of the things that caught my attention upon opening the eighth once at home was the almost effervescent bouquet the buds were packing. It was as if I could feel the bubbles permeating the floral ambiance it added to the air, bringing orange soda to mind as the aroma fully set in.
But don’t go looking for those sweeter orange notes on the flavor side, for you will find none. No, the flavor actually resides mostly on the bitter side of Tastebud City, bringing to mind that tart pungent moment when you bite into an orange peel, though it finishes with spicier-than-expected notes. As the bowl burns deeper, more floral bursts are released and complement the spicy sharpness that plays from the start. Slight hints of clove seem to be hiding there. But that bitterness won’t spread beyond the palate as euphoria definitely awaits those drinking from Orangeade’s cup.
With orange soda in the air and on the brain, I popped R.E.M.’s classic late-’80s track “Orange Crush” — even if the song’s use of the branded drink in its title was not as playfully deployed as it’s intended here, its tonal weight has a partner in this flower as this buzz was extra weighty too.
I was only a couple hits in before I felt the Orangeade taking hold of my headspace and not letting up. As the song says, it was “coming in fast, over me.” I wasn’t “high on the roof,” but I was high on the second floor, and there isn’t a third level in my building, so I guess was pretty darn close. And the vibe was definitely there, even if the follow-through was somewhat lacking.
Orangeade is heady and heavy in all the right ways, bringing on chill smiles and relaxed days, so it is the most diggable of herbs. In the words of R.E.M., “I’ve got my orange crush” on the Orangeade.