The first thing that surprised me about Briargate Wellness Center, a small shop tucked away just off the northern end of Nevada Avenue as it turns into Dublin Boulevard, was that it was not in fact in the Briargate area of the Springs. This was a pleasant surprise because the dispo is more in my neck of the woods than I first suspected.
Seeing as how this was my first visit, I wasn’t sure what to expect, so I turned to the web of worldly wideness to get a better sense of what they were offering. Armed with a mental shopping list of several notable strains to consider upon arrival, I hit the dispo’s door ready to get my ganj on. Their online menu had only a handful of flower up for grabs so my decision appeared to be made. But the second thing that surprised me about BWC was the few extra strains sitting on the shelves that weren’t mentioned online. At first, I thought, “Just ignore those and stick with your initial gut instinct. You don’t second guess the gut.” But I did.
The budtender was wonderful and quick with recommendations, even steering me in directions I came prepared to go myself (which is always a good sign), but I could already feel that old familiar FOMOOFF (Fear Of Missing Out On Fire Flower) creeping in, and so, yeah, I changed my mind.
One surprise that caught my eye was an unfamiliar strain, Apple Mints. Am I glad I gave the gut a check and redirected it toward the Mints! As far as first impressions go, it was pushing all the right buttons. So I copped a quarter of the crop and dipped to my crib for a final verdict. New dispo, new strain, new song — that’s the rule — so I rolled on the recently released track “break me!” from Maggie Lindemann and Siiickbrain, grabbed the glass and got the tests underway.
I noted right off the bat that the buds were decently dense and they packed tightly for a slow-burning bowl. When I got the nugs under the camera’s lens, I saw how frosty AF the Mints were — trichomes exploded all over the flower’s surface, a colorful blend of reds, greens and purples streaking across them.
The Apple Mints are derived from Melon Mints crossed with Sour Apple Killer, all of which are firsts for me. As Siickbrain sings “taste you and I breathe so deep, heart beats hard, my knees go weak,” I felt about the same. There’s a sweet, melon-like bouquet that begins brightly and winds up with a sumptuous aroma that reminds me a bit of pineapple upside down cake. That could be the munchies talking too, but this strain does have a sweet, cakey flavor that contrasts with the skunky bits.
And speaking of bouncing back and forth, Apple Mints does the same thing to my nostrils, releasing gassy, diesel-y aromas deeply rooted in woodier notes with a slight floral flourish. The Mints even gets a bit spicy the farther the fire makes its way down the bowl. Overall, this strain is some flavorful flower, impressively layered in ways that typically get high scores from me.
The high from the Apples is laid back and very bubbly, bordering on speedy, but still providing a detectable shift in my headscape as the buzz builds and takes over my system and its defenses. I find myself energized and burning off calories that need to be replenished, as the munchies come on quickly from my first bowl. They return with each subsequent Mints smoke sesh. I’ll let Maggie Lindemann and Siiickbrain take over for my final thoughts on this strain: “Little more lust and some addiction I fell in love for a quick minute”... smoking “till I’m incoherent!”