Writing and smoking this at 4:20 a.m. after a funeral; it’s hard to focus on my typical spiritual respect for the classic 4:20 a.m./p.m. ritual because of my foul mood. Elisabeth Kübler-Ross popularized the theory of the “stages of grief,” but I think I’m stuck on anger. I don’t think I’m the only one who wishes they could be some sort of vengeful King Kong or super-villain with monstrous powers when they feel full of animosity for the world and those who have made life a little more negative.
The world — battlefield, tactical nuclear weapons, Putin’s terror in Ukraine, etc., can make one mad! My dedication to peace reminds me of my non-violent limits and I’m troubled by the fact that anger can so poison one’s mind. I knew I was in desperate need of some medical Mary Jane to cuddle up next to me and help me calm down before I regressed into some sort of hate-spawned destroyer. I decided to throw the dice and check out a place I’ve never been in my decade-plus as an MMJ patient: Herb’s Place.
Herb’s Place is tucked away on Chelton, not too far from The Citadel mall. I was feeling out of sorts because the employee grabbed my med card/ID and had me waiting in the comfy lobby with a big TV for what seemed like an excruciating amount of time. My misconception of time might have had to do with my eerie and vexed vibe, so I shrugged it off as they let me into the dispo. The owner’s name is not actually Herb so this spot is named, obviously, because it’s the place to get herb. Regardless, I was impressed by the fact that the owner was the one assisting me. I was thoroughly impressed by not-Herb’s dedication to be on the front lines of his business, and his knowledge and passion for the herbal medicine had me impressed. The place gave me quite the mom-and-pop vibe — inviting and lovely. Smiling, I left with my holy herb and enough hallowed hash to make my heart hop and holler.
The flower didn’t satisfy my overly picky preferences but the hash more than made up for the flower. The owner of Herb’s Place recently teamed up with Cookies/Lemonnade to be the exclusive medical provider of Blaze Premium Concentrates in Colorado Springs. Blaze seems to offer everything for a hashashin’s paradise but I was most thrilled by their Apples and Bananas.
WeedMaps illuminates, “Compound Genetics and Cookies collaborated to create Apples and Bananas as a combination of a Platinum Cookies and Granddaddy Purple hybrid with a Blue Power male. They then crossed the resulting hybrid with Gelatti to create Apples and Bananas.” The high and overall mien of this strain/batch of hash had me drooling. The smell was reminiscent of apple banana pie that someone dropped into a gas can and the taste reminded me of apple æbleskiver (Danish pancake balls sometimes filled with applesauce) topped with a fruit compote and powdered sugar. This strain gave me a total head change, doused my fierce fury and finally got me to relax. The only downside? I smoked the gram in less than a day as the high was short but strong.
Herb’s Place only recently teamed up with Cookies/Blaze Premium Concentrates and considering how awesome they are and how their great MMJ goods got me good and goofy. ... I’m excited to see how many people they will give a lovely high with their new partnership. I’m thankful that Herb’s Place could get me out of that negative head space and into a stony positive one. Check out Herb’s Place now before they run out of this batch of Apples N’ Bananas Budder.