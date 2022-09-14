Finally — a new study has dispelled the myth of the lazy stoner.
Researchers from University College London, the University of Cambridge and King’s College London set out to determine whether the “Dude” stereotype of the slacker smoker has a scientific basis and found that cannabis users are just as motivated as everyone else.
Their results, published in the International Journal of Neuropsychopharmacology on Aug. 24, did not find strong links between cannabis use and feelings of apathy, especially in young people.
“There’s been a lot of concern that cannabis use in adolescence might lead to worse outcomes than cannabis use during adulthood. But our study … suggests that adolescents are no more vulnerable than adults to the harmful effects of cannabis on motivation, the experience of pleasure, or the brain’s response to reward,” co-author Dr. Will Lawn stated in a news release.
The study compared 274 adult and adolescent cannabis users with a similar group of nonusers and measured self-reported levels of apathy, loss of interest and attitude toward achieving a reward. The cannabis users were slightly better able to enjoy themselves, and there was little difference with the control group in their motivation or enthusiasm toward completing work.
Another recent study reports, however, that highly potent weed is creating addicts around the world.
Researchers at the University of Bath in the U.K. reviewed previous studies and found that use of high-potency cannabis was linked to a fourfold increased risk of addiction, compared with use of low-potency cannabis (5-10 milligrams of THC per gram).
THC concentrations in herbal cannabis steadily increased from 1970 to 2017, Dr. Tom Freeman and his team found, along with levels of addiction and mental health disorders.
Both studies were reported at ctvnews.ca.
Leave those kids alone
Juul Labs, the e-cigarette manufacturer, agreed Sept. 6 to a $438.5 million settlement with 33 states plus Puerto Rico over marketing its vaping products to young people.
Colorado was not a part of the settlement, which ends a two-year investigation into Juul’s marketing practices that targeted teens.
The push to sell high-nicotine vaping products to kids has been blamed for sparking a national epidemic of teen vaping, NPR states in a Sept. 6 report.
The states joined together to look at Juul’s marketing practices, which included launch parties, giveaways, cartoons, paid influencers, and ads and social media posts that featured young models using its fruit- and candy-flavored products.
“Through this settlement, we have secured hundreds of millions of dollars to help reduce nicotine use,” Connecticut Attorney General William Tong states in a news release announcing the settlement. He adds that the agreement prohibits Juul from marketing to youths and requires the company to crack down on underage sales.
The money will be paid out to the states over six to 10 years.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned of an epidemic of teen use of e-cigarettes and an unprecedented risk of hooking kids on nicotine after Juul launched in 2015.
The company has pulled back on its U.S. advertising and discontinued some e-cigarette flavors since 2019, shifting its marketing to older consumers.
Juul has tried to reposition itself as a vendor of vaping products that could help adults quit traditional cigarettes, but it’s fighting to recover from a tarnished reputation and diminished market value, according to a Sept. 6 report in The New York Times.
It’s not out of the woods legally, either. Juul still faces nine more lawsuits from states and hundreds of personal legal claims from people who say they became addicted to the company’s vaping products.
Lend me your ear
Legendary boxer Mike Tyson — now a marijuana mogul — debuted his bitten-ear-shaped edibles at three New Jersey dispensaries over the Labor Day weekend.
Tyson visited the dispensaries in person to promote the product, which recalls the infamous moment 25 years ago when Tyson bit off a piece of Evander Holyfield’s ear during a match.
Tyson, 56, is the co-founder and chief branding officer of Tyson 2.0. The company produces cannabis flower, concentrates and edibles, as well as clothing and accessories like a Mikebites keychain. Tyson 2.0 products are available through an online store and at recreational stores in the Denver area.
Asked by a NJ.com reporter why he decided to produce the bitten-ear edibles, Tyson says it was his way of controlling the narrative about the notorious incident.
“They fined me $3 million for biting his ear,” Iron Mike says in the Sept. 6 report on NJ.com. “Eventually I was able to make that back from people wanting photos with me biting their ears. … It’s a way to flip it to the positive side.”
MJBizDaily reported Sept. 8, however, that wholesalers in Quebec and Alberta, Canada, said they would not carry Tyson’s products because they didn’t “want to be associated with this image.”