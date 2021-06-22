As a former marijuana compliance officer, I find new industry-related regulations and laws make me want to pull my hair out and scream. Honestly, it's one of the main reasons I stopped working in the field. It's no fun to be the guy at work that never has good news. In fact, my bosses and co-workers often avoided me like the plague because they were so scared to hear what I was going to say next. Luckily, House Bill 21-1090 is the kind of news you want to get!
HB21-1090 was signed into law near the end of May and it does a few things. Right off the bat, it expands possession laws for rec users from a limit of 1 ounce to 2 ounces. A previous statute made it a petty offense to be in possession of more than 1 ounce. Just as importantly, the law adds marijuana possession to the list of offenses for which records of past convictions can be sealed without opportunity for the prosecuting district attorney to object. The bill also extends eligibility for record-sealing to individuals convicted of a class 3 felony for marijuana cultivation.
All of this is big (good) news.
And we have many to thank for passing this legislation, but we especially need to thank the ACLU of Colorado; the Black, Brown and Red Badge Coalition; the Colorado Cannabis Manufacturer’s Association; a few dispensaries and VS Strategies (a cannabis policy firm) for making this happen.
In short, this is amazing! It's rare, after new cannabis laws go into effect, that I want to celebrate — but I'm lighting up a joint. Cheers!