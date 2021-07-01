If you read my first Canna Blast piece, “A law you can celebrate,” you'd know I was elated by changes brought on by the passing of House Bill 21-1090. Well, there's a new law I'm not celebrating.
HB21-1317 is titled “Regulating Marijuana Concentrates.” It's a mixed bag... It won't impact flower purchases, but it limits hash concentrate sales to 8 grams a day unless you're homebound/rural or are cleared by a doctor to exceed the limit.
Among other things, the bill also prohibits docs from charging an additional fee for recommending an extended plant count or making a recommendation related to an exception to a medical marijuana requirement.
It also imposes additional requirements in order for people between the ages of 18-20 years old to obtain medical marijuana cards, to include requiring two physicians from different medical practices diagnose the patient as having a debilitating or disabling medical condition after an in-person consultation..
Look, I agree with preventing kids from using cannabis but some opponents of HB21-1317 argue it will make it harder for doctors to prescribe medical marijuana — period.
Oh well... Laws is laws and Gov. Jared Polis signed this one just a few days ago. Bummer, dudes and dudettes.