I've been meaning to discuss a controversial topic for a while now: Delta 8 THC.
Many of you are probably scratching your heads. What is Delta 8 THC? We have to start with Delta 9 THC, the main compound in cannabis that provides its psychoactive effect. If you've tried pot in any form, you've ingested Delta 9 THC. So what is Delta 8?
Delta 8 THC is almost indistinguishable from Delta 9 except Delta 8 binds to the endocannabinoid system in a slightly different way. As such, Delta 8 is apparently less potent than Delta 9. More research needs to be done and you can still get high from Delta 8. So, what's all the fuss?
Here's the thing that has lawmakers worried: Delta 8 THC can be easily made from CBD/hemp; it falls into a legal gray area. Although Delta 8 THC is illegal in Colorado (even industrial hemp companies can't extract it), you can buy Delta 8 legally in some other states. But if you want regular marijuana, you have to go to a state where rec is legal, get a medical license or go to the black market.
So what's the lesson here?
Just legalize all of it already!
Delta 8 THC to me illustrates exactly what's wrong with the legal issues surrounding marijuana. You can get high by using Delta 8 THC but you can't smoke a regular doobie in a lot of states. What a pickle!
Now don't even get me started on Delta 10 THC…