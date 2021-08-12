Early the morning of Monday, July 26, dispensary Dabarado on Centennial Boulevard was the victim of a robbery of about $30,000 in marijuana concentrates. The job was low tech; the perpetrators used tools to include a crowbar.
Within 15 minutes, they pried open the back door. The robbers made two trips and quickly absconded with about a 1,000 grams of hash. They were in such a hurry that they dropped a bunch of the stolen goods in the shop and just outside.
This incident is very upsetting, though there is one thing to note: Luckily, these robbers did not strike when the dispensary was open — that would have put the employees at risk. And too many dispensaries put their employees at risk; too many have only one budtender at a time.
This issue strikes close to home for me. As a novice budtender working alone in 2015; a regular and his friend shimmied into my dispensary. The regular went through the door but per my employer's rules; I was not allowed to let in the friend because he did not have a medical marijuana card. The friend became livid and pulled a knife on me as I quickly shut a locked door on him.
The regular was able to deescalate his pard through our bullet proof glass check-in window but... I was alone and had the regular not intervened, I would have been mince meat. Being a budtender can become dangerous quickly even if it is uncommon — but more importantly dispensaries put your employees in preventable danger by having them work alone.
Many dispensaries I've reviewed have exemplified this problem. Although there are some regulations regarding safety (dispensaries can allow only a certain number of customers per budtender into a secure purchasing area), it's not enough. Medical marijuana in Colorado Springs is such a small slice of the overall market in the state and many of these companies have only one budtender working at a time.
Although dispensaries adhere to strict security and surveillance requirements, it won't mean jack until after the fact. And granted, I am OK with places that have one budtender working at a time IF they have an onsite grow with other employees working behind the scenes.
Even then... this is not ideal. So, hopefully dispensaries take the Dabarado incident as a sign to hire more people. And let's just pray no one gets hurt next time.