I caught up with Keef Brands CEO Travis Tharp yesterday. I was talking to him about his new line of Keef Cola Life H2O brand of cannabis drinks for the Colorado recreational market. The low calorie/sugar enhanced 100mg THC water will come in three flavors: Cranberry Lime Energize (which has a Sativa base and Tetrahydrocannabivarin aka THCv), Strawberry Kiwi Balance (which has a Hybrid base and Cannabigerol aka CBG) and Blueberry Lemon Snooze (which has an Indica base and Cannabinol aka CBN).
Travis said of the new Life H2O line, "We are excited to continue the evolution of our functional Life H2O line by utilizing lesser known cannabinoids such as THCv, CBG, and CBN!” I decided to try the Blueberry Lemon Snooze and, while sipping, figured it was a good time to refresh readers on the novel cannabinoid, Cannabinol.
CBN is a minor cannabinoid and the first cannabis compound to be isolated, which happened in the late 1800s. It is mildly psychoactive, although due to limited research, some argue that it is not an intoxicant. It is created when THC ages, so it’s not surprising to see higher levels in cannabis that has been cured for a long time.
What is known: Cannabinol can act as an antibacterial and a neuroprotectant and some find it helpful in treating glaucoma or to stimulate appetite. CBN has been praised by many for its sedative properties; although one study from the 1970s showed none of the participants felt sleepy after ingesting CBN. The jury is still out — but many, including me, find CBN helps with sleep. I would even argue that CBN has a synergistic effect when combined with THC and terpenes so... Give CBN a try if you need to catch some Zzzz’s or to just relax after that daily grind.