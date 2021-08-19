You know that old Franklinian chestnut, “... in this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes.”
And you typically shell out twice the price when you're paying for “vice” in the United States — and Colorado is no different. We in the foothills are no strangers to taxes levied on such activities.
And if you are rocking that recreational side of the green life, then you certainly know how heavily the taxman's hand can land. But despite weighty weed tariffs, it’s nice to see them being put to good use. That's an area where Colorado is setting a high bar.
The Pueblo Chieftain recently reported that “more than $2 million in marijuana excise sales tax scholarships will be distributed to local schools and organizations for the upcoming fall and spring semesters” in Pueblo County. The report listed the distribution as follows:
- $1 million to Pueblo Community College
- $616,000 to the Colorado State University-Pueblo Foundation
- $385,000 to CSU Pueblo Athletics for student-athletes
- $26,000 to the Pueblo African American Concern Organization
Which definitely got this old head thinking about where all those toker taxes end up. The passage of Amendment 64 did establish “an excise tax on retail marijuana with the first $40 million per year dedicated to fund public school construction.”
Taxes on recreational cannabis breaks down in the following manner, according to the Colorado General Assembly's report on marijuana taxes: “Medical marijuana is subject to the 2.9 percent state sales tax, which is applied to most purchases of tangible personal property in the state while retail marijuana is exempt. Retail marijuana is subject to a 15 percent sales tax, levied on retail sales, and a 15 percent excise tax, levied on the first transfer of marijuana from a wholesaler to a processor or retailer.”
Ten percent of the revenue from the 15 percent tax on retail marijuana sales is allocated to local governments and apportioned according to the percentage of retail sales occurring within city and county boundaries. The remaining 90 percent is allocated as follows:
- 71.85% to the Marijuana Tax Cash Fund;
- 15.56% to the General Fund; and
- 12.59% to the State Public School Fund.
Revenue in the Marijuana Tax Cash Fund is required to be spent the year after it is collected and used for health care, health education, substance abuse prevention and treatment programs, and law enforcement.
The marijuana excise tax revenue is credited to the Building Excellent Schools Today (BEST) Fund, used to renew or replace deteriorating public schools.
The 2018-2019 state budget also showed that “marijuana tax revenue equaled $262.9 million” and was actually “the eighth largest source of state revenue from taxes and fees” in the entire state. In this same fiscal year, which appears to be the most current budgetary breakdown, marijuana sales throughout the state brought in more revenue than both alcohol and cigarettes combined, and with fewer reported users.
Meaning, on average, marijuana users contributed far more per individual than other vice enthusiasts in Colorado. So take a toke for teachers, rips for 'rithmetic. In Colorado, your cannabis dollars are definitely making a difference.
