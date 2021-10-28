So much of our daily lives have been altered in the wake of the coronavirus, and as far as socializing goes, some things still aren't back to “normal.”
Regarding social marijuana consumption, the circle is one element I miss, and I wonder if it’s something I’ll ever have the pleasure of enjoying again. Gathering one's imbibing crew and sharing a blunt, joint, bowl or other piece of pot-loaded paraphernalia was a time-honored tradition (and not just at 4:20, but at other times as well) for heads across the land.
In fact, once upon a time, my wife and I had a smoke room in our apartment that was specifically decked out for, and dedicated to, circling up and smoking out with our 420 fam.
It was colorful and comfortable, with all the blacklight posters and plastic crap one might expect from a place that seemed pulled from a ’60s hippie stereotype. And that room saw its share of circles back in the day. But is there a place for such a room anymore? How social are smokers planning to be these days, what with masks and isolation? Are the days of the puff, puff pass in the puff, puff past?
After a recent video shoot, I was kicking back with one of my fellow filmmakers/tokers, and we were discussing this very topic as he took a hit of a pipe and asked me if I wanted to follow. I felt it was still way too soon to consider sharing a smoke with someone other than my wife, even though we were always social smokers before. But COVID has pretty much put an end to that tradition for us. My friend was also talking about missing his circle. He and his 420 flock had what they called “Legacy Blunts,” where they would all save up their roaches, then meet up and bring them. They’d break them all up and roll a large blunt to share. Now those legacies are but ash and memories as we still struggle with what life will look like on the other side of this pandemic.
So what will the future of social cannabis consumption look like? Are we destined for days of B.Y.O. bowls for the sake of safety? For those impacted by someone in a high-risk category for infection (like me), this extended break from toking traditions has caused me to rethink some of them completely. I'm not sure I will ever feel as comfortable as I used to passing the Dutchie to the left-hand side. Perhaps I am alone in this cautious bout of, perhaps, paranoia-prompted exclusion, or at least in its persistence.
But I don't see that changing anytime soon.