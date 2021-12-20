'Twas the night before the party, and when the names were drawn
you're secret Santa to the one always on that bong
but as someone who does not personally imbibe
you have no idea what to get someone of that tribe
but never fear, I am here to be your gift buffer
with a list of some thoughtful stoner stocking stuffers...
1. Fire – (if they be toking, they need fire for smoking)
One guaranteed way to make your stoner's day is to be the friend who gives them a lighter as opposed to the friend who walks off with their lighter. But whether they need a lighter for their flower, or a torch for their dabs, the fire is always a solid go-to gift idea for the tokers on your list. Naturally, you need to know a bit about their preferences and how they partake, but this is one thing they can never have enough of.
2. Humidifier substitutes – (when they have a smoke sesh, make sure their green's fresh)
Another easy idea: transforming all those plastic containers the flower comes in into a makeshift humidifier to maintain freshness. There are many humidity pack holder options on the market, and I recently was gifted some slender paper packs made by the generations-old humidor makers, Boveda. These were nice because they were less obtrusive than others I've tried, leaving ample room for my flower to be stored alongside.
3. UV jars – (if they are storing flower, maintain potency power)
Some of the smokers on your list are bulk buyers who are picking up an ounce or two at a time, to limit the number of trips they have to make to the dispo, and to save a bit of green. This means they need solid storage options that protect the integrity of the buds. And some damage comes from sunlight. So, an airtight, UV-proof jar will help keep the pot potent and fresh. These jars make excellent stocking stuffers as they’ll fit into both the celebratory sock and your budget with ease.
4. Dab rig gear – (many a gift idea for Santa's bag if your friend is about that dab)
From nails to dabbers, to rigs, caps, reclaims and more, dabbing requires a lot of pieces to the puzzle to pull it off. Luckily, therein lie multiple opportunities for potential pothead presents. Again, certain pieces like nails require you to have a bit of knowledge about their rig and the size of nail they would need (10mm, 14mm or 18mm) and if they would prefer a male, female or even a quartz banger. Same goes for pieces like a reclaim catcher for the oil and carb caps, but then other pieces like dabbers, dab jars, slip-proof silicone dab mats and even some of the cleaning equipment/dabbing multi-tools require less insight into their existing rig and routine.
5. Rolling tray – (go the way of the mainstay and grab them a rolling tray)
Another common bit of gear is a rolling tray. These simple, handy little helpers provide the much-needed flat surface for rolling up joints and blunts, without leaving a bunch of kief and weed crumbies all over the table, laptop, book or other substitute used in a pothead pinch. A lot more stylish, canna-focused trays have cropped up over the years so you can typically find one that will appeal to the particular sensibilities and interests of the smokers you are Santa'ing.
6. Munchie mixes – (cuz Mary Jane can bring the hunger pains)
You can even go the way of the traditional stocking stuffer and load up on candy and snacks. This is almost always an option, for you see, by the end of December, any leftover Halloween candy and Thanksgiving pie is long gone. We need more sweets for Mary Jane routinely hangs with the hunger pains.
7. Grinders – (the perfect gift is easy to find if you focus on their daily grind)
If you stuff the stockings of smokers who roll their own, they know the process can get a bit sticky. Grinders make light work of preparing buds to roll, and they keep things from getting messy. So, add this tool to their arsenal. They will be grateful you did.
8. - Pipes, chillums & dugouts, oh my! – (get off your ass and grab some glass)
Glass gear is always a great go-to gift, especially since most heads can never have too many canna-traptions. From pipes to bongs, chillums to dugouts with one-hitters, there are many options. Sometimes the basics are the best.
9. Paraphernalia storage – (make us cheer — give us some place to store our gear)
We have talked about a lot of gear, so you kind of get a sense of how quickly this collection of canna-equipment can get out of hand. Some sort of compact container for our various paraphernalia is always a idea. From cigar boxes to felt bags, a good storage place helps keep things organized and is usually a welcomed addition to the stocking.
10. Media & games – (here we are now, entertain us)
The final entry on this list comes from the traditional side of gift-giving — basic games and media to keep us entertained and vibing while under the influence. That could include books, music, movies, games. Like John Stewart's Half Baked cameo taught us, enhancement smokers think anything is better when you're “high on weed!” And that goes triple for media and games, so these are always an option for the potheads on your list.
… now this wraps up our list, yes, the writing is done
hope you have new ideas, a gift for everyone
and I'll wrap up this post kinda like Santa does,
Happy Holidays to all, and to all a good buzz!
