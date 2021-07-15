Due to the recent involvement of the Supreme Court of the United States, it's time to vent about 280E, an obscure tax code that's giving me the blues. Our story starts with Jeffrey Edmondson…
In 1961, the SCOTUS decided everyone — even people who make money illegally — had to pay taxes. This was actually helpful for Edmondson because in 1974 he was facing a litany of charges in Minneapolis for dealing pounds of marijuana, ounces of cocaine and a lot of amphetamine tablets. Along with the drug charges, the IRS was alleging tax evasion and wanted $17,000 in back taxes, so, Edmondson changed the world from inside prison — by filing a tax return! He wrote off normal business deductions accrued during the course of his drug dealing: the cost of the substances, packaging expenses, mileage on his car, rent, long-distance phone charges, food and even his scale! But 280E put and end to this in 1982. Fast-forward to today, and cannabis is still federally illegal. That means any business involved in “trafficking” of cannabis cannot deduct the typical and necessary business expenses allowed for other businesses. So, some Colorado cannabis companies have an exceptionally high tax rate.
Here's why I have the blues: As of June 21, the SCOUTS declined to hear a challenge to 280E. It just goes to show that America continues to step in the wrong direction when it comes to cannabis law/policy reform. Although all hope is not lost — as of July 12, the SCOTUS was given a petition for a rehearing...