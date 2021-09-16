Well, Aurora's latest legislative push to further embrace cannabis tourism went down in flames this week thanks to a narrow city council defeat.
An earlier vote seemingly cleared the path for a new direction for users in the city, as recently reported by the Denver Post. It looked like the Denver burb would allow mobile and on-site consumption of cannabis in lounges, buses, etc. But the measure failed Monday night on a 5-5 tie, which, according to city rules, means the ordinance failed.
“Aurora’s new rules would have allowed the establishment of pot lounges, either in brick and mortar form or on wheels,” the Post reported. “Depending on the business, customers would have been able to purchase marijuana at the location or bring their own weed.”
Before it’s defeat, I was excited about the potential here in the Springs.
Aurora's conversation at least demonstrated a changing landscape regarding consumption and marijuana tourism in the state. It, hopefully, will one day become the norm, even in the Springs where we have a somewhat contentious relationship with such lounges. Opening more doors for consumption means more choices for those with restrictive leases, particular roommates or other barriers to enjoying their legal right to consumption in a safe and comfortable environment.
Despite the defeat in Aurora, it will be interesting to see how similar legislation develops around the state. Colorado is all about tourism, so this seems like a natural step as our cannabis market continues to grow.
Aurora just missed this time around. Hopefully, next time, they have better luck. And who knows, maybe that luck will make its way to Colorado Springs…