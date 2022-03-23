You know when you’re having one of those days? Like the universe is making a point through the lonely brand of misery it’s cooked up specifically for you? That was the place I found myself as I set out on the journey, running down the last of the unvisited Springs dispensaries in the local green scene, only to find place after place closed.
In those moments you just need something dreamy and awesome to fall in your path to turn it all around. Little did I know that my universal reset would come by way of the Farm. Frank’s Farm, that is.
Frank’s Farm is relatively new in the Springs, as the budtender who helped me talked about the soft opening they’d had that depleted their shelves. Unfortunately, I found out about said shelf depletion only after I’d waited in the parking lot a while for the budtender to get back from break.
They were still waiting for a major restock before having a much grander opening, and while the tender said Frank’s intends to keep stocked on the reg, that day they only had the bottom of the barrel left on one of their two strains, a bit of Blue Dream.
I’m certain the budtender read my disappointed expression, because she went above and beyond to make sure I left smiling — offering a free chillum to apologize for the wait, and the dry supply.
The day was beginning to improve, and I picked up a bit of Blue Dream and headed out to see what this cannabis had to offer. Bringing The Chords along for the ride, with their classic doo-wop track “Sh-Boom,” I was ready for life to be a dream, in a particular shade of blue.
Derived from two classic strains, Blueberry and Haze, Blue Dream is a hybrid strain I’m no stranger to. Frank’s crew had their Dream topping out at 19 percent THC, with some coated, solid-looking buds lingering in the bottom of the jar. Piney sweet, a berry treat, is what comes to mind when the buds’ bouquet gets airborne and set loose on the senses.
The nugs feel thick and dense, but they explode with a thick dust ofkiefy goodness as you press them into the bowl. Diesel-y and warm on first impressions, with subtle sweet blueberry notes that land and linger after the smoke has cleared your lungs. It hits a little more herbaceously on the second and third pulls, diving into woodier tones and flavors, all the while maintaining that blueberry sweetness on the back end. The later pulls pack a bit of a minty-fresh bite as well, so the profile really fills out and is quite complex.
The buzz is not shy at all, and starts making its presence known right away, signaling the upstairs facilities that a wave of weedy wonder is on its way. The buzz divides its time like a true hybrid, starting with a racy, uplifting body high, while still letting clouds pass and settle in the cranium.
Known for being a more Sativa-dominant hybrid, the Dreamy high does end up more on the energetic and rushy side and less on the baked, blitzed and blissed-out side, but it does so with an impressive pull, putting all of its 19 percent THC behind it.
The nugs’ density works against you a bit because the buds can hold the flame and keep on burning at times, despite your best attempts to put it out, but that just means squeezing in extra tokes you weren’t planning to take just yet. “Sh-Boom, Sh-Boom!” indeed, as The Chords doo-wopped. “Life could be a Dream.” This Blue can “take you up to paradise.”
This was a sweet start for the new shop, and my day had definitely turned around, put on a path to greener pastures by the kindness of the Frank’s crew, and the dankness of their flower.