Editor’s note: This is the Indy’s final strain review, but fear not... We’ll maintain your buzz with all the marijuana, CBD and hemp news you need to stay on top of happenings in the industry in our new weekly Cannasphere roundup, launching July 27.
Rarely does one know when the next act will be the last. We recently got the alert that this strain review would be the last from our Dynamic Duo of Dankitude. It seems the sea has shifted and new directions lay ahead for the paper. So as I looked at the eighths I’d picked up from The Green House (the first time I’ve darkened their door), I wondered if within those potent stoneables lay a strain worthy of a final adventure, the last shout out to the scene we’d so lovingly covered for the last couple of rotations ’round the old ball of fire.
The Green House is a fine enough establishment — comfy and sleek. The budtender was there to offer a recommendation that landed with this head, so I took home some Blueberry Headband that looked delectable and dank. From the family tree where Blueberry meets 707 Headband, this flower is an Indica testing at just under 26 percent THC and grown by The Green House crew. Most of the buds I got in my eighth were pretty solid and dense, but there were some looser nugs as well. Overall, the Headband packed into the bowl pretty tightly, filling it quickly and densely. The buds absolutely shimmer with trichomes, those potent, pure crystals popping up all over.
I played Maggie Rogers’ equally potent track “Light On” to accompany the strain. The Blueberry Headband fires on multiple fronts when it comes to both scent and flavor. There are spicy and lemongrass undertones when you really dig in, but before that, you get a very fruity, almost Skittles- or Fruity Pebbles-like bouquet emanating from the nugs. So it’s interesting the way the strain playfully toys with the sense of smell — and the taste is no different, bouncing in multiple directions. It’s berry, piney, slightly sweet with heavier bitter notes playing off the woodier ones. But underneath all that is a blueberry finish, like blueberry pancakes. In fact, the Headband gets a little spicier the deeper you burn.
“Can you feel me now?” Rogers asks, and I answer in stoned absolutes, for indeed I was in the weeds. The Headband was present and accounted for. It hits like one would expect from an Indica high in THC — heady and relaxing, but without being too burdensome. It does get heavier the more you toke though. The Headband lives up to its name, as you can almost feel it wrapping around your cranium. Like Maggie says, “I got caught up in a wave” of weedy bliss and was swept off course. My mind and body wanted to dance on into the high and let it take me wherever it wanted. So if you need to focus, you may have to pull yourself back from becoming sidetracked.
As I wrap up this last review, I can’t help but reflect on the last two years or so of drifting within this cannaverse, looking back with feelings of pride and satisfaction. And I think that is the key to facing the unknown: Make sure you’re always putting forth effort and acts you can be proud of, so that when you come to the end, you’ll know you gave it your everything, no matter what. As I step away from the Indy and bid farewell to its readers, I defer to Maggie Rogers once again: “If you keep reaching out, then I’ll keep coming back.” So I look forward to the day when our paths cross once more!
“If you leave the light on, then I’ll leave the light on.”
A note from Indy cannabis reviewer Terr Thompson:
I’ve always hated goodbyes. I never say them when I’m on the phone or in person and prefer to just leave the air untainted by their awful finality. My wonderful friend and fellow reviewer Rob Bowen and I have been doing these strain reviews for almost two years now, but the time has come for them to end. And since I avoid saying goodbye, I shall avoid putting it here in print. Rather, I leave you with an au revoir or auf Wiedersehen, or my favorite: aloha (since it’s the only word that comes close to what I’m aiming for as it denotes hello and goodbye and is also Hawaiian for love, affection, peace, compassion and mercy. It has deeper cultural and spiritual significance to native Hawaiians, for whom the term is used to define a force that holds together existence).
Aloha sort of encapsulates what I’m trying to say, but perhaps a quote from my favorite author, Frank Herbert, would be more eloquent: “There is no real ending. It’s just the place where you stop the story.”
Dearest Indy readers, thank you so much for reading these reviews and thank you even more for letting me be a part of the Indy and its story. I’m sending good mojo your way!