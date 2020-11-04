"Well it’s been getting so hard, living with the things you do to me.” Not only is that the start of a great song — “Ballroom Blitz” by Sweet — it’s also what most people would scream at 2020 if they could stand face-to-face with this cluster of a year. The last 10 months have made regressing into the fetal position a regular occurrence, and so in that spirit, I decided to revisit a dispensary I used to frequent, Green Pharm II.
As a loyal customer, once I find a good spot, I will usually remain a patient there until something sours me on the experience. At which point, I am not saying they are dead to me, but it does take a lot for me to go back to a former caregiver for a revisit.
For the Pharm, I left a while back when the pricing was restructured and became somewhat unreasonable, but it had nothing to do with the quality of flower. So it was nice to find that the pricing system has since been replaced. While I grabbed some Kandy Kush (a one-time favorite strain) I found it to be an extremely sad reflection of its former self (though perfectly suited to 2020 in terms of ranked disappointment), but then I also found a bit of a gem sitting on Green Pharm’s shelves. Having learned that the Pharm had recently partnered with EmJ’s/A Wellness Center, I picked up a strain called Bordello.
And “it was electric! So frightfully hectic!” as Sweet would cry. And let me tell you, the Bordello was quite the Ballroom Blitz itself. An Indica-dominant hybrid, it hits with an energetically charged high that is also totally soothing. And, yes, in case you are familiar with the song and were wondering, it did indeed have me grooving. Granted, that could have been triggered by the rocking track ringing out through the headphones as I bowled through the Bordello that morning. Even the back pain that had crept in overnight as I slept diminished as I took to the chronic waves of bliss the bowl was bringing.
With fall weather really starting to settle in, the Bordello is oddly seasonally complementary as its flavor profile is almost like camping in a bowl. Spicy wooded notes tickle the taste buds. The pine-scented nugs have echoes of diesel that sweetly permeate the flower, too. The strain brings back memories of campfires and cold nights on forest floors wrapped in a sleeping bag, waking up to hazy fog-covered mornings among the trees. These trees had transported me there effortlessly as I blitzed through the bowl. I say blitzed, because it does burn a little faster than I would have liked. But that was to be expected with the fairly fluffy, looser buds. Though I did maintain quite the potent buzz. So some of that was easily forgiven.
And while the saying “you can’t go home again” may hold, — you may find the place you once loved wasn’t everything you remembered — you still might find a nice Bordello creeping around the crypt that makes the whole trip worth it after all.