Readers, let’s broaden our minds in a way only really good ganja and passion-driven art can facilitate. When you put the two together, then you’ve got yourself a party, man.
If you’re feeling an ’89 Batman vibe creeping in, it’s not accidental, as my recent review had me grooving Gotham-style while firing up a bowl of the Riddler. So I grabbed Prince’s Batman soundtrack and went to town on that fat sack along with a funky track. I chose “Partyman” to pair with this pot puzzler.
And I say puzzler because, when I visited The Green Source II on South Eighth Street, I found they were running an amazing special: $45 ounces!
“Are you kidding, me?!” I thought. At that pricepoint, I for sure believed this was gonna be a less-than-outstanding outing that left me with some questionable herbage. But I was blown away at how wrong I was. The flower more than held its own. In fact, the Riddler is the main character in the Source’s redemption story, in my book. You see, I’d visited The Green Source on a couple of occasions in the past, and remembered that I wasn’t too impressed with their flower back in the day. It wasn’t anything too bad; it certainly wasn’t a spot I vowed never to return to or anything. It was just that, at that time, I was finding other places where the flower spoke to me on a deeper level.
But I digress for a moment and quote The Monkees: “... but that was then, and this is now.”
On this revisit, I was introduced to the Riddler, and this flower erased all memory of those “meh” first impressions from the past.
The Green Source II grows all its own flower (with two indoor grows and one outdoor setup), and its green-thumbed growers have a pretty firm grip on their trade, seeding some unique strains I haven’t run across anywhere else in town. Riddler OG (also known as Power) is a hybrid strain sourced from the genetics of Sour Dubble combined with Master Kush, and this dynamic duo has wrought quite the boss buds.
Rich red hairs run throughout the deep green nugs, popping with bits of purple here and there. The buds are large and dense, and have plenty of trichomes teasing the buzz to come. But they aren’t sticky, as one might imagine based on their appearance. An earthy, almost leathery aroma flows from the container with hints of lemon lingering. The buds pack tight and firmly in the bowl for a quick load — seemingly aware they’re about to get the party started. The flavor bounces back and forth between sour and spicy, with a healthy dose of creaminess to blend with that warm Kushy nature of the nuggetry. So it’s gassy and spicy on the front end, but it settles into that softer side as the smoke passes over the palate.
My head gets heavy and swimmy, fogging after hit No. 1 and building momentum to a crescendo of cannabliss that wraps me up in a blanket of euphoria. It’s not a focus kind of smoker — in fact this flower will have you easily distracted from the task at hand as you whimsically wander through your day under the Riddler’s spell. It takes over the senses, proclaiming, in full funky Prince fashion, “I rock the party, I rock the house. I rock the whole world, north, east and south!”
And it’s no front, this is a strain that dominates in its dankness. To quote that famous Prince score once more, “young and old, gather around, everybody hail the new king in town!”
So, here’s a riddle for you: What gets the party started, comes from The Green Source II and takes the crown like the new king in town? Why, Riddler OG, of course.