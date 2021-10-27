This is the time of year I admire most... fall. The auburn, crimson, carnelian and feuille morte leaves — autumnal weather may mean it’s nippy outside, but this time of year fills me with the most spiritual warmth.
The one downside of colder weather though is it can make me lethargic, sluggish and slothful. I’ve been enjoying my new job in Pueblo and want to maintain my zip and zing and my vim and vigor so... I knew I needed something that would get me moving. My co-workers suggested I try The Cannabis Depot, so as soon as I was able, I zoomed over to the popular recreational dispensary.
I hate to admit it but I usually prefer medical dispensaries over recreational dispensaries. Not just because the prices are cheaper, but also because I usually encounter a lot more quality at med stores. There are a lot of reasons I prefer med over rec but I forgot those reasons as I walked into this dispo, where I was filled with a jubilant sense of surprise. Their hours are perfect — every day from 8 a.m. to 10:45 p.m. — and there were many budtenders on duty, so the wait was very minimal.
The Depot’s bud selection is large enough that I lost count, and the only thing they had more of than strains was smoking accessories. It’d be easier to list the accessories they didn’t have! They even had lines from Lil Wayne and Willie Nelson and the prices matched those of some of the more affordable med shops! I was especially intrigued by a picture of an older man holding a large kola. It seemed to add to the mom-and-pop-store aura... but with all the frills of a luxurious corporate company. TCD combines the best of both worlds. Before my jaw could hit the floor in awe, I scurried home with my goods.
Everything I got — from the Citrus Cake eighth to the pre-roll — was fire. But it was the Grapefruit Live Fusion Sugar from 1856 Concentrates, made in conjunction with Harmony Extracts, that haunts me. I found a quote about the extraction company: “The namesake of 1856 Cannabis celebrates the year cannabis was first featured in a newspaper and also the first recorded time a joint was rolled and smoked.”
Anyways, the “Fusion” part of the hash is derived through a fascinating process. The flower was extracted from TCD’s flower by Harmony Extracts and 1856 took the live resin extracted by Harmony and mixed it, then added grapefruit terpenes. So, although the strain parentage is unknown (and the strains in the mix as well), it’s fair to say it’s a hybrid — although this high had a Sativa feel.
The smell made me think of sweetened grapefruit juice and the taste reminded me of a drink my parents used to make (they would take grapefruit juice and mix it with vodka and ice along with a salted rim to make a Salty Dog, AKA a Greyhound). And, just as the pleasure from an alcoholic beverage is relatively short-lived, so was the high from this strain.
But, I made sure to get a few grams, and the cheap price made this one downside completely negligible. This hash had one of the cleanest Sativa head highs I’ve ever experienced and it was just what the doctor ordered — even if it was through a rec dispensary.
James “Woody” Woodend (one of the main men running The Cannabis Depot) had a splendid quote in a 2019 Pueblo Chieftain article — “[Other dispensaries] are trying to get customers in and out.... We’re trying to create an experience.” This Grapefruit hash gave me one of the best citrusy and Sativa-esque experiences I’ve had in a while, so I suggest you get one of these treats before the tricks of the season tire you out! Happy Halloween Indy readers!