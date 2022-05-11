Almost a year ago, while reviewing a sandwich shop in Westcliffe, I came across James & James craft sparkling hemp beverages. I was impressed, writing:
"They have no sugars (hence don’t cloy) and 25mg of tongue-tingling, chill-inducing CBD, plus superior true-to-ingredient tastes with a strong, resin-y hemp finish I love. The mint in particular folds well into that medicinal flavor as the cucumber refreshes the palate, while the almost dessert-rich cherry soda finishes with a faint chocolaty hint somehow."
Since then, I've become a regular buyer — it's sold at just a handful of shops in the Springs area. (Perhaps more will be added, as the company just signed a new partnership with Eagle Rock Distributing Company.)
The company prides itself as being "the first craft sparkling beverage made with in-house Full Spectrum Hemp Flower Extract." Their organic hemp farm's located in Colorado, helping achieve their mission of being a fully vertically integrated company, handling everything from growing and hand-harvesting to extraction.
Of note, separating them from other CBD brands on the market, they only harvest the hemp flower, which they say "leaves out the unwanted fats, waxes and chlorophylls that exist in the stalks, stems and leaves of the plant before use. This increases the efficacy of the CBD extract used in James & James by preserving the delicate trichomes where the vast majority of the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids reside."
I was particularly interested in this aspect of J&J, because I've tried several CBD sodas and products on the market, but immediately noticed a difference with how I felt after consuming their sodas compared to others. I've had some duds where I felt nothing (and didn't enjoy the taste), but I did feel a noticeable chill and calm with J&J — hence why I've kept buying it personally. And I've kept track of the company's progress.
All of which brings me to some newly released products that I was sent by CFH's marketing agency: a new Discovery lineup of four items sold for under $20 each. There's a muscle relief cream, a full-spectrum hemp flower oil tincture, an "essential treatment roller" (extract for skin healing) — and the product I want to focus on (as a food/drink reviewer): Nightly Cherry Gummies ($15.99 for 10).
Like my original sip of James & James soda that got my attention, these gummies — promoted for sleep aid — impressed me on my first (and subsequent) sampling(s). In other words, I took one before bed and slept like a damn champ, in a way I could tell was deeper. The company claims their gummies help people fall asleep quicker and stay asleep longer.
I wondered why, compared to their other CBD products, which lead me to learning more about CBN, something I wasn't familiar with. (There's 2.5 mg of CBN per gummy in ratio with 12.5 mg full spectrum phytocannabinoids.)
I will say, counter to my own experiences, I quickly found an article online saying that folks should be skeptical of CBN's reported sleep effects, chalking it up to "cannabis lore."
So I asked CFH's marketing rep for more info, which she passed along courtesy CFH's Clinical Science Director Dr. Karen Hufnagl, DC, MS.
Here's what she had to say:
CBN (cannabinol) was the first phytocannabinoid to be identified in the Cannabis sativa L. plant in the 1930’s. CBN is a minor cannabinoid present in trace amounts, but it is not biosynthesized in an acid form by the plant. Rather, it is a degradative metabolite of THC; it can also be derived by exposing CBD to high temperatures (approximately 390°F to 480°F). CBN binds strongly to peripheral CB2 receptors, but has only weak affinity for CB1 receptors.
The majority of current research on CBN to date is done in vitro and in animals, though there is some human clinical data available from the 1970’s and 1980’s. Some of the main areas of interest for CBN include:
- Analgesic effects: Animal research indicates that CBN activates receptors to decrease pain signaling (TRPA1) and may decrease pain sensation by weakly acting on CB1 receptors. CBN also acts on the same sensory nerves that are sensitive to capsaicin - a compound used for topical pain relievers that depletes substance P in nerve endings, thereby causing them to lose their sensitivity to pain.
- Antibacterial effects: In vitro research on human dental plaque has shown CBN to reduce bacterial colony counts by 12.5% compared to synthetic toothpastes. Other in vitro research has identified CBN to have activity against MRSA (methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus).
- Metabolic/appetite effects: Animal research shows that CBN increases CB1 receptor-mediated behaviors such as increased food consumption and duration of food intake. This suggests that cannabinol might increase appetite and could have applications in situations of poor appetite.
- Immune/inflammation effects: In vitro research shows CBN to have direct regulating and modulating effects on the immune system and the body’s response to inflammation. Additionally, the CB2 receptor of the Endocannabinoid System can modulate both the function and secretion of inflammatory signaling molecules from immune cells. With CBN’s mild activity on CB1 receptors, it may also have an indirect immune/inflammation effects.
- Sleep effects: Animal research has shown CBN to prolong sleep time. Thus far, there is no human clinical research directly evaluating the effects of CBN on sleep, though there is a significant amount of empirical and anecdotal support showing this cannabinoid to be beneficial for sleep. This is an area that clearly needs additional formal research to clarify the potential application of CBN for sleep induction and maintenance.