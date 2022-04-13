Let’s face it: most people think 4/20 is just for stoners. So many will let the day pass as if it were just any other.

But for those of us who partake, April 20 at 4:20 p.m. is one of the best moments of the year. If you’re like me, you’ve dedicated your entire life to cannabis. (Not only am I a cannabis critic for the Indy... I also work in the marijuana industry and have spent most of my adult life doing so.) But even if you just love pot as much as I do, then 4/20 is the holiest of holies. It’s a time of year that inspires an almost-religious fervor in those of us devoted to this herbaceous plant that makes such magical medicine.

For 4/20 this year, I knew I had to do something special; I knew I needed to review a dispensary whose mystique stands tall above the rest — Maggie’s Farm. Maggie’s is one of only two recreational dispos in Manitou Springs, making it one of the only nearby spots to buy rec pot. Maggie’s Farm is also one of the first dispensaries many people visiting our area from across the country try first. The Farm was the only recreational dispensary in Manitou for a long time, so to me, it’s a state landmark that has popped more pot shop cherries than any other dispensary!

I stood outside the doors of Maggie’s feeling like Don Quixote de la Mancha. Or maybe more like Dank Quixote de la Ganja!... I got off my horse (parked my car) and prepared to tilt this windmill.

First off, I love how Maggie’s has optimized shopping at basically one of the busiest pot stores in the world — they get (many) customers in and out as quickly as possible without sacrificing a decent customer experience. You can order online or use one of their tablet computers/kiosk stations to punch in your order. After scanning the menu, chock-full of all of the MJ goodies you could imagine, you pick a line separated by ropes like you’re entering a fancy club. This all happens under a party tent where they check IDs. I was in and out in under 15 minutes despite a huge never-ending line! On top of that, my budtender was jovial and warm as she took my order. Leaving impressed, I sauntered back to my horse and rode off into the sunset.

In the spirit of 4/20, I knew I wanted to try a special product and Maggie’s had me covered thanks to some Ceria Dealcoholized Cannabis Beer. It’s a Belgian-style white ale sans alcohol but packing 5 mg of THC. A perfect dose — not too small, not too big. It smells like a hoppier/wheatier version of near beer with notes of blood orange peel, but tastes like a finger-lickingingly good and wheaty craft beer, or like you just cracked open a Blue Moon or Shock Top. This beer hit the spot and came with a chill head/body high. It was one of the most relaxing drinks I’ve ever had the pleasure to sip.

On the can it says Cannabis Pro Omnibus — Latin for “Cannabis for All.” I concur with their sentiment. I hope all who want to partake on 4/20 are able to do so when the clock strikes four-two-zero. To me, cannabis beer is going to be a hugely popular product once federal legalization hits, so it’s nice to see Ceria/Maggie’s Farm ahead of the curve. I can’t think of a better addition to a 4/20 party than a non-alcoholic cannabis beer.

So, whether you’re hosting or going to a 4/20 party, cannabis beer might just be the thing to turn the volume up past its breaking point.

Miguel de Cervantes, author of Don Quixote, stated it well: “To be prepared is half the victory.” So I, Dank Quixote de la Ganja, implore you: Don’t forget the Ceria Cannabis Beer for your 4/20 celebration.