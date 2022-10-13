Colorado Springs City Council has gone on record opposing the recreational marijuana initiatives, Ballot Question 300 and Ballot Issue 301.
By a 6-3 vote at its Oct. 11 meeting, Council approved a resolution of opposition submitted by Councilor Dave Donelson. Donelson and Councilors Randy Helms, Mike O’Malley, Tom Strand, Wayne Williams and Stephannie Fortune voted in favor of the resolution, while Councilors Yolanda Avila, Nancy Henjum and Bill Murray voted against it.
The resolution stated, in part: “City Council is gravely concerned about the dangers of allowing retail marijuana by expanding access within the City of Colorado Springs and strongly encourages greater awareness regarding the harms and dangers of marijuana use.”
The resolution opined that Colorado Springs’ national reputation as Olympic City USA would be jeopardized if the initiatives passed and that legalized marijuana “is destroying the health and social fabric of Colorado with negative side effects” including increases in traffic fatalities, strain on public health services and increases in black market operations and underage marijuana use.
In testimony that lasted more than an hour and a half, supporters and opponents of the resolution marshaled arguments and debated the effects passage of the initiatives might have.
Supporters
Speakers in favor of the resolution and opposed to recreational marijuana advanced two main arguments: That recreational marijuana is harmful to health and that it is inconsistent with the area’s military presence and defense industry.
Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Jack Briggs, president and CEO of Springs Rescue Mission, called legalized marijuana “a slippery slope to be on.”
He said states with legal marijuana have a 23 percent higher opioid overdose rate than those that do not, a statistic he said came from the Centennial Institute, a think tank affiliated with Colorado Christian University in Lakewood.
Donelson called Dr. Ken Finn, a pain management physician and editor of a textbook on cannabis outlining its impacts in various medical situations, who said psychosis “can be a side effect of cannabis,” especially when high-potency products are used.
“We are going to add another addiction-for-profit industry,” he said.
Chris Burns, a retired law enforcement and school resource officer, said he was concerned “there will be a negative impact on our young people” and stated he saw mental health issues increase after medicinal marijuana was allowed.
O’Malley, Helms and Dave Dazlich, vice president, government relations at the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, expressed concerns that passage of the initiatives could dampen the defense sector.
“Federally this is still a Schedule I controlled substance, and there are still penalties, prohibitions and restrictions associated with its use, most especially for those in the defense community and adjacent industries,” Dazlich said, adding that the chamber’s board voted to oppose the initiatives.
Opponents
Stephanie Vigil, who said she was a supporter of legalization, said recreational cannabis is already present in the community.
“This means any associated risks are also here and already being managed,” she said. “The only thing we seek to change with this initiative is where the money ends up, specifically our tax revenue,” she said.
She said El Paso County coroner’s reports show only a small percentage of traffic fatalities have THC involved, as opposed to a much higher proportion with alcohol involvement.
“Why continue the prohibition of marijuana and not prohibit alcohol?” she said.
Vigil agreed that “underage use is a challenge — this is true for all substances. … The fact that some things are not appropriate for children and teenagers is not an excuse for government control over everyone’s personal and private decisions,” she said.
Councilor Bill Murray took his peers to task for not previously addressing recreational marijuana.
“We have failed the community,” he said. “For the last seven years, I have asked Council to address this issue and put it on the ballot, and this Council has specifically refused.”
Addressing Donelson’s resolution, Murray said, “I see a lot of data points that are distorted if not absolutely incorrect. … It is a terribly constructed resolution that doesn’t show the quality of this particular Council.”
After the meeting, business owner and former Councilor Richard Skorman said passage of the anti-marijuana resolution was disappointing but not surprising.
“It’s really out of step with the rest of the community,” he said, and overlooks the potential for additional tax revenue to address issues like police staffing, fire mitigation and help for people with mental health and substance abuse issues.
“For me it’s not about whether you think it’s a good thing or not, about whether we want to have any local control and … very needed revenue,” he said. “That extra money could save lives.”
Skorman disputed the idea that “the Department of Defense is going to pull back somehow. … The reality is that the places where the military has invested the heaviest — California, Washington, Oregon, Massachusetts — it’s been legal. To me that’s an argument that doesn’t have any weight.”
Jason Warf, executive director of the Southern Colorado Cannabis Council, said the resolution and speakers supporting it presented “misinformation” about cannabis studies.
“There’s plenty of science to show that what was stated yesterday is just not true,” he said.
Warf said studies of Schedule I substances that receive federal funding can only be undertaken to explore negative impacts. Even those, he said, do not reach definitive conclusions about causal relationships, and many of those cited are more than 30 years old and outdated.
“We’ve seen in recent studies that are far more thorough is that [cannabis] doesn’t necessarily cause psychosis, but in a small percentage of people, if someone is predisposed to psychosis or schizophrenia, it has a chance of speeding up that process,” he said.
“I would encourage voters to do their own research on the points in the resolution,” he said. “Also, I think it’s important that voters hold their elected officials accountable if they were presented false information.”
You can view Council’s resolution here.