I heard a wonderful phrase the other day — “Laundry is the real never-ending story.” My wife and I always let the laundry pile up because we don’t have those facilities in our apartment; so we have to head to the local laundromat. I love the book The Neverending Story andthe subsequent movie of the same name, but laundry is a never-ending story I despise. Time to get stoned.
After leaving work and knowing laundry hell was imminent, I decided to try a dispensary off Circle Drive that’s new to me, Medical Cannabis & Partners. It‘s one of the smallest MMJ locations I’ve had the pleasure to waltz into but the customer service and delish dabs make up for the sparseness. Coming home with my grab bag of assorted goodies, I get the feeling that laundry won’t be so bad now. I become especially fixated on the Clementine Crystalline and Terps from High Country Infusions.
Allow me to break down what High Country Infusions is offering here — “crystalline and terps” (AKA terp sauce, THC diamonds, diamond sauce, etc.) is a High Cannabinoid Full Spectrum Extract (HCFSE) containing THCA crystals drowning in a terpene-rich goo. The low temperatures used during the extraction process (typically using butane) produce a high-terpene extract without plant fats and waxes. The method also preserves a lot more of the plant’s natural terpenes. In short, if this was the art world, diamond sauce would be the “Mona Lisa.”
Clementine is a top-shelf Sativa that I would call “textbook.” A Sativa should refresh and invigorate like a decent espresso, and Clementine does this and much more. It’s a cross between Tangie and Lemon Skunk, and it gave me one of the best head highs I’ve had in a while.
The smell was like clementines but eventually gave way to a bouquet of fresh kumquats. The taste brought on nostalgia, reminding me of Tang, the beverage of astronauts. It also brought to mind dried apricots.
There was no body high; this hash was all in the head. I love Sativas because of their effect on my noggin, but I worry this juice might be too strong for newbies, as the effects lasted a long time. And I could see how this terp sauce could take nascent heads beyond stoned and into the realm of paranoia.
One last note: High Country Infusions goes above and beyond and breaks down the exact portions — to the milligram — of all the cannabinoids in this hash. That includes obvious metrics like THC and CBD, but also the more obscure CBGA (cannabigerolic acid) and THCVA (tetrahydrocannabivarin). The company’s slogan is “Nature at its Highest” and they’ve earned that catchphrase thanks to this top-tier treat.
Doing laundry is much more tolerable after a couple dabs. Folding my clothes, I reflect on a quote from author Michael Ende, who wrote the book The Neverending Story — “Calendars and clocks exist to measure time, but that signifies little because we all know that an hour can seem as eternity or pass in a flash, according to how we spend it.” It’s all about perspective! And even laundry can be fun, especially after smoking some Clementine hash. Ende also said, “Every real story is a never ending story.” With that in mind, consider stopping by Medical Cannabis & Partners for some satisfactory smoke, gain some perspective, and then go work on a never-ending story of your own.