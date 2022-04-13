Smokers are used to being the butt of jokes, (though we stoners tend to prefer roaches — thank you very much, I’ll be here all week, and don’t forget to tip the waitstaff). With put-downs like “pothead” and campaigns like D.A.R.E. painting us as shiftless slackers without direction, passion, or purpose beyond the reefer madness-driven urge to consume cannabis, there have long been negative associations ascribed to those who dance with Mary Jane.

Despite the decades-old propaganda campaigns aimed at skewing the public’s view of marijuana and its users, many advocates have fought the good fight against the demonization of the dank and all those who imbibe, even when doing so would likely put them directly in the crosshairs of law enforcement.

This year’s canna-rific calendar stop always lands close to Earth Day, so it’s a perfect time to celebrate this powerful and potent crop that yields so many wonderful benefits to humankind. And it’s worth taking a minute to give thanks for the hard fight that’s been waged against prohibition, the fight that paved the way to where we are today.

The same spirit that brought groups together over the years to celebrate marijuana while struggling for its legalization is at the heart of this holiday. Back in the heyday of the counterculture, so the story goes, 4:20 p.m. became the honored time of day for smokers. It’s been mythologized in pothead circles as a reaction to the over-policing of pot during the War on Drugs. For some, the designated time of day helped cement the act of smoking marijuana as an act of rebellion.

Not just rebellion against the norm, but also against the controlling hand of the government attacking (and creating) this (non)issue with racism-born propaganda and politics-driven legislative actions without foundation in fact, logic or justice. All to stifle minorities and the left and provide economic incentives for corporate USA. The spirit powering today’s 4/20 celebrations was birthed when marijuana prohibition was the law nationwide but has shifted as state after state has torn down the barriers, leading to an April 1 House vote that’s a step toward legalizing marijuana at the federal level.

Among other things, HR-3617, the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act (MORE Act), would:

Remove cannabis and THC from the Controlled Substances Act list and decriminalize it;

• Expunge some marijuana-related convictions and reduce sentences;

• Ban federal housing discrimination against cannabis users; and

• Establish federal cannabis taxes to pay for programs benefiting those hurt by the War on Drugs, and the socially and economically disadvantaged.

The MORE Act will face strong opposition in the Senate and the battle will rage on, so that spirit of advocacy for truth, reason and reform needs to be maintained every day of the year — not just on 4/20, and not just in that Dr. Dre “smoke weed every day” kind of way. But energizing the activist within, and acting through others who are fighting the good fight.

We need criminal justice reform immediately — but the releases and record expungements that are part of the MORE Act may take years to achieve. We cannot be complacent with gains that have been made so long as there’s still more fighting to be done. It’s a daily battle for so many, and we have to live the spirit of 4/20 consistently, not just toke in and drop out the next day.