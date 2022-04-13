I’m a huge fan of The Odyssey by the ancient Greek poet Homer. The rosy fingers of dawn, the suitors getting skewered by Odysseus’ arrows, drinking wine mixed with water out of a silver bowl inlaid with gold... The entire book is a masterpiece! I’ve recently finished rereading this epic story and realized, in a weedy and weird way, that I’m experiencing my own version of The Odyssey.

Instead of Cyclops and Calypso though, it’s chronic, weed colas and craft cannabis I’m encountering in my heroic quest to visit and review every dispensary in Colorado Springs. Instead of fighting Circe and Charybdis, I fight couch-lock and cottonmouth on my journey to help cannabis connoisseurs find the best flower, hash and concentrate. Like a true hero, I knew I’d eventually have to face one of the giants in the local marijuana industry — Emerald Fields. The Fields and Maggie’s Farm (see p. 16) are the only recreational dispensaries in Manitou Springs, making it one of only two recreational dispensaries in close proximity to all of Colorado Springs. I thought about Odysseus and his bravery as I ambled into this heavyweight dispo, which seemed like a good way to start 4/20...

One of the things I really adore about Emerald Fields is the open layout. No other dispensary does layout this well. Emerald Fields is innovative in its approach to creating a customer-centered experience. The sales floor spreads all of the products out, allowing patrons to first “eat with their eyes.” There were about a dozen budtenders around to help shoppers learn about Emerald’s products and to take orders. The tenders spend time making sure customers understand what they’re getting.

And there’s lots to choose from. Emerald Fields has a huge selection of edibles, flower, cartridges and concentrate. I found a budtender with a tablet ready and ordered up an eighth of her most popular flower with a side of cheap hash. I was then put in one of about four lines as an army of budtenders on cash registers quickly settled up. Despite being a very busy Saturday with a full parking lot/store, I was in and out of there in about 15 minutes. No need to be a brave Odysseus to visit these fields — this rec spot was as painless as they come.

The hash is almost always my focus (think of me as the OG Odysseus of hash oil)... But it is 4/20! More people smoke flower on this holiday than hash, so I figured it’d be best to focus on the dispensary’s Cherry Chip Cookies flower. EF doesn’t grow their own so they stock a variety of bud from different outside growers. This batch comes from Aurora’s Level 10 LLC and the strain parents are Wedding Cake and Cherry Cookies. There’s very little info available about Cherry Chip Cookies but the lovely budtender let me know it was an Indica-dominant hybrid. The strain doesn’t induce couch-lock and provides a relaxing head/body high; this strain, to me, is the definition of chill. Popping open the container, the smell fills the room with the reek of Ben & Jerry’s Cherry Garcia ice cream. After rolling up a doobie of the stuff and taking a puff, the aftertaste reminds me of cordial cherries. This weed has got me so chill/calm it makes me really feel a quote from The Odyssey: “Sleep, delicious and profound, the very counterfeit of death...”

Speaking of Homer, I’m reminded of another quote, this one from The Iliad: “Any moment might be our last. Everything is more beautiful because we’re doomed. You will never be lovelier than you are now. We will never be here again.” Yeah, it might be a little intense — but ol’ Homer’s right. Life is too short not to savor every moment, so I hope you savor whatever you do this 4/20. And if you’re stocking up at Emerald Fields, you can’t go wrong with some tasty Cherry Chip Cookies.