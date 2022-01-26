Allow me to paint you a picture. KFC had just launched a nationwide veg option to their menu, so I eagerly set out in search of this faux-meat treat, but in the back of my mind, I’m anticipating I won’t find any local locations taking part in this Beyond Meat experiment. The plan was to stop by a new dispensary on the way, pick up some meds to review, and then hit up the Colonel to see what was what on this new plant-based product line. Thought I might as well pick up some exciting new nugs to accompany the nuggets, right? Eat, medicate, review, repeat? Count me in!
I had never been to The 64 Store before, so I glanced over their offerings online and saw some flower that had me drooling more than I would for anything the Colonel was cooking up. As if it were conceived by John “Hannibal” Smith and executed by the A-Team, my plan was really coming together (and I love it when that happens).
Now The 64 Store doesn’t have their own grow anymore, but instead focuses on wholesale flower from a variety of vendors, including some Denver-based grows (Bloom County were the fine crafters behind Brain Crasher, canna that caught my eye). However, to my dismay, when I arrived that day at 64, they didn’t have any of the Crasher on their shelves. So I set my sights on a couple alternatives the budtender recommended, trying to push past the disappointment that lingered in that area of the brain where pothead longing lives.
The budtender hit me with a 26.67 percent hybrid blend of Sour Garlic Cookies and I95 called Garlic Road, claiming it was one of the top two strains they were currently smoking. My disappointment abated as the Garlic was weighed, and the plan was back on! The Road had light, fluffy nugs, frosty and colorful (like flower should be), presenting perfectly for an easy sell. Pine trees blooming with garlic dominated the bouquet as I opened the jar and poured the buds onto a tray. There were hints of mint on the finish too, with the garlic bending and blending toward a slight citrusy place that really added some dimension to the aromatic flower.
Spicy and woody notes played strongly on the palate with a very subtle sweet garlic bite on the front end, and again on the finish, that softened the spiciness ever so slightly. A little deeper into the bowl, a somewhat nutmeg-y flavor came to fill out the spicier notes, brightened by that minty highlight detected earlier. I had Ray Charles playing on a loop to accompany the Garlic Road, his backup singers instructing me to hit it, and the Rob abided with each repeat of the choral command.
The nutmeg played off the smoky wood tang at times, giving the bowl a flavor close to mesquite Liquid Smoke seasoning. There was no further disappointment in this day — KFC was carrying that new green box as well, so the plan came together completely.
The Road, once taken, comes with a very tempered and soothing high, not too racy or heady, but balanced and bright. And its approach follows suit, not rushing in immediately, but easing you into the cloud, comfortably and chill. Though it eventually does make its way upstairs a bit more by the time the bowl is cashed, so expect some headiness with this buzz.
Even though this is a 50/50 hybrid, Garlic Road does seem to pick a side and favor Indica in the end. Which is more than fine with me, as I’ve always been more of an Indica fan myself. Yeah, I definitely recommend following the timeless advice of Mr. Ray Charles — “Hit the Road, Jack,” and then hit it again and again until the flower’s all fired. You’ll be happy that you did.
I’m dropping a solid score for this herb and for the fine folx at The 64 Store.
