While spending some time down in the Southgate area of the Springs (family was visiting and Airbnb’ing in a cozy spot near Stratton Open Space) I decided to dip over to Good Weed for some, well, good weed. As I looked online, I found only a handful of strains on the store’s shelves, but some promising ones that got my attention with names I’d not heard before.
When I arrived in the land of Good Weed, I found a spacious waiting area with a more compact and focused showroom. The budtender was knowledgeable and proudly reported on the all-organic, in-house-grown, glass slow-cured cannabis they curated and crafted. And while Good Weed may have been somewhat short on choices, that was the only category where you could accuse the weed of leaving you wanting. Good? Nay, the green was looking great that day.
The budtenders showed two Indicas and two Sativas, I leaned Indica and decided to play with their purple — The Purple Badlands that is. Blueberry (Flo) crossed with Stardawg carved the path to the Purple Badlands, and that path has led to dense, thick buds that are swimming in rich red hairs through the trichome-covered forests of green. Testing out at just over 16 percent THC, the buds were so pungent and alluring in that aromatic way that I was instantly taken with the strain and eager to get it fired, for I could tell these nugs were promising paradise.
With some boss buds in hand to review, I brought The Boss along for the ride and rolled the track “Badlands” to provide the soulful symmetry such a strain was owed. The Badlands was odoriferous, just so fruity and gassy. Almost like Juicy Fruit released a diesel flavor of chewing gum while still keeping that deeply fruity and sweet profile. Similarly, warm, bitter orange rind bites burst forth from the bowl as things started to get lit.
Still split in its profile — playing equally to spicy and sweet notes — the Badlands goes a bit binary with its palate play, bouncing back and forth between these two areas of flavor as I burned through the top chords, reaching deeper into the bowl. More of a minty hint reveals itself through the warmer bites as it burns on and the sweeter side fades into the background.
As The Boss bids, just start burning away ”till these badlands start treating us good.” But the wait is short when those lands are Purple. And the results? Well, they’re more than good. They’re absolutely wondrous — extremely euphoric, so chill and heavy. The high is weighty as it settles in, initially felt right behind the eyes as the perspective-shift kicks in, a feeling like you’re being washed over with weeded rapture.
A definite spirit-raiser, the Badlands takes the proverbial edge off. Like, all of it. No edge left. Just a looped and connected singularity. An infinity form of floral indulgence and bliss. “Talk about a dream,” Good Weed makes it real. “Spend your life waiting for a moment that just don’t come, well don’t waste your time waiting,” the Purple gets it done. Badlands, you gotta smoke it every day. As The Boss would say (probably).
When you see a name like Good Weed, you might think, well that’s a bit loaded, and it automatically sets high expectations. What you probably wouldn’t think is that it’s an excessively humble name (and assessment of their weedy wares), and that this shop vaults over that high bar with the ease of a seasoned Olympian. Because with that name, to quote The Boss once more, “You gotta live it every day,” and Good Weed most definitely does. The Purple Badlands are an absolute 10.