Whether you’re celebrating Hanukkah, Christmas, Yule, Kwanzaa, Solstice, Rohatsu, St. Nicholas Day and/or Krampusnacht, it doesn’t really matter as long as you enjoy it! I barely need to smoke ganja around the holidays because of the jolly vibes of the season.
I was feeling super stoked about Santa season until my uncle tasked me with dog-sitting his very old (but very sweet!) Australian cattle dog named Sage. It wouldn’t have affected my holiday high much — but Sage will be here for more than a month, cutting into my alone time with my beloved Chihuahua, Bob. My festive spirit and vibrations lowered just a little bit, so I needed something really special to get my holly jolly holiday high back up to North Pole levels. I got in my sleigh and mushed my reindeer on to Green Farms.
I was excited for Green Farms before I even slid down their chimney. They advertise their products as being all-natural, pesticide-free and organic. They strongly emphasize their organic, small-batch, sustainably harvested cannabis, so I was already stoked. They also utilize “no-till” and “living soil” growing techniques. No-till means growing without disturbing the soil through mechanical agitation. Living soil is a growing technique focused on the microbial life of the soil and creating a symbiotic relationship between the soil and the plant.
I was also dazzled by the location. The place is very large and has a rustic farm theme with rusty farm equipment on the walls, adding to the organic aesthetic of the joint. And I loved their Haida-inspired logo of a green eagle/pot leaf totem.
The gentleman budtender somehow made my visit even better when he let me know they make their own solventless hash using a rosin press, which typically is a heated and pressurized pneumatic press that squishes the flower between two metal plates. Waxed paper is usually used to catch the tasty hash oozing out, which, when made through this process, is called rosin and is prized for its preservation of terpenes.
Everything in my bag of goodies was just phenomenal but I found their Apollo Juice Live Resin from Denver Dab Company to be the best MMJ under the mistletoe. Apollo Juice is a Sativa with parent strains A13 Haze and Gorilla Juice. Their focus on making quality “craft” marijuana really shines through — you can literally taste the hard work they put into growing this Christmas cannabis. The smell had notes of wintergreen and reminded me of freshly cut Christmas trees. The taste was of evergreen and allspice, making me think, if Santa himself had tossed a green salad, this is what it would taste like. The Apollo is definitely the cleanest-tasting hash I’ve ever smoked and I can really taste the plant at its best. Denver Dab Co. even included a test of the terpene profile. It was made up of 7.57 percent terpenes in total (B-caryophyllene, 2.64 percent; myrcene, 1.44 percent; limonene, 1.41 percent; humulene, 0.77 percent; linalool, 0.53 percent; and other terps, 0.78 percent).
After getting stoned, I realized I was being a bit of a Scrooge about dog-sitting Sage. So, I gathered my wife and both dogs and we cuddled in our big chair next to our holiday tree. You see, Green Farms filled me with the spirit of the season, so head over to this dispo and you too can get as high as Kris Kringle’s sleigh.
Happy Holidays Indy readers!
